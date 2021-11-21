GAME GRADES: Hoyas Start to Score Well in Siena Testing

The Hoyas bounce back after a bad loss to Dartmouth. In the battle for NW, American tried to stay in it, but a big run midway through the second half finally saw your Hoyas dominate the way we all so desperately crave. The Freshman continue to be the story, but we saw some positive things from just about everyone. Round two of game grades are here ready for your consumption. And in the latest episode of “this seemed like a good idea yesterday” the promise to publish the best re-grade from the comments, was a bit of a mistake… We’re all shaking off the off-season rust, so we’ll try it again.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO