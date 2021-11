Just be present. Live in the moment. It’s advice you hear and see everywhere. And you probably say it to yourself often, too, as it helps when you’re spending time with your kids. You don’t deny the mindfulness approach or its upside. It’s no-tech. It slows you down. And, when you follow it, it keeps you calm — or at least calmer — with your spouse, kids, and work. But, maybe yo resist taking steps to make it a regular part of your life because you’re busy and this is just another thing that requires time and energy you don’t really have. So, you wonder, “Do I have to be in the moment all the time?”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO