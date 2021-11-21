11-21 Magnolia Garden paints pumpkins with kids

Eastmoreland's Holy Family School jumped into Hallowe'en with a celebration -- including a big 'Pumpkin Patch'Even though the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues, students attending Eastmoreland's Holy Family Catholic School were treated to a Hallowe'en celebration to remember. Thanks do donors, sponsors, and the effort of older students and staff, all of their students enjoyed a trip to a "Pumpkin Patch" first, followed by a Hallowe'en carnival, safely held on the school's campus. On October 26, one class cohort at a time, filed out of the school and went across the street, and over to the lawn behind Holy Family Catholic...
