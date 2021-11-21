11-21 Magnolia Garden paints pumpkins with kids

A creative display featuring a cornstalk witch stirring the cauldron full of a mysterious flower brew was presented by the Daytime Gardeners of North Haven at the Pumpkin Patch Drive-Thru on Oct. 22 and 23 at The Landing of North Haven. Another large Daytime Gardener witch was assisting near the cauldron, while a black cat and red devil trick or treaters approached to see what was cooking. Sadly, Daisy Mum had recently passed away and was resting in peace with her tombstone surrounded with mums. A couple of ghosts were floating nearby to check out the scene.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO