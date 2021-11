Salt. Seemingly insignificant, hardly visible, yet essential to our bodies and lives. Salt. It is not the first thing on our minds when we get up in the morning. I don’t think we think much about it the rest of the day. It occurs naturally in our world. It is deep inside the earth. It stretches across the globe in our oceans. It is even found in space.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO