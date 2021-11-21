Ollie Lee receives Behavioral and Social Sciences Department Alum of the Year Award

Airic Hughes, an entrepreneur, artist, philanthropist and Ph.D. candidate in the Department of History, is among several U of A community members to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2021 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, made possible through the...
Bloomsburg -- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania (BU) faculty member Stephanie Gardner has been named the 2021 Teacher Educator of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators (PAC-TE). The statewide award, PAC-TE's most prestigious, is based on faculty teaching, scholarship, and service. "To be honored with this...
The Midwest Numerical Analysis Day (MWNADay) is a forum for researchers at all stages of their careers, mainly from the Midwest, to exchange ideas in numerical analysis, scientific computing and related application areas since 1990. MWNADay was held its annual meeting Oct 29-30 on the campus of Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri.
National Science Foundation has awarded Southside Community College College a grant of $495,026 to increase the number of SVCC students, specifically from populations currently underrepresented in the IT professions, who achieve stackable or stacked IT credentials. “SVCC appreciates the National Science Foundation’s support of our initiative to increase enrollment of...
For going above and beyond to help its students over the pandemic, City College’s music department has been nominated for the state-level competition, “2022 Exemplary Program Award.”. The teachers, staff and students put an extraordinary effort into their work during the months of the pandemic by making music rehearsals and...
Cemstone has been chosen as a recipient of the 2021 National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Producer Excellence in Quality Award. This is the 11th year in a row that Cemstone has received this award, according to a press release. The NRMCA’s Producer Excellence in Quality Award recognizes the commitment...
BOSTON–With 11 million square feet of active life sciences projects and nearly a dozen completed buildings and campuses under their belt, SGA is especially adept in the design of life sciences spaces, which has earned the firm a spot on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and the honor of Life Sciences Design Firm of the Year from Boston Real Estate Times.
The Kansas State Department of Education announced that USD 480 has. received the 2021 Copper Star Award for Social-Emotional Growth. The Star Recognition Program is designed to support the Kansas Education Systems. Accreditation (KESA) process by providing a level of recognition that helps districts identify. where they want to focus...
A new book, titled “The Behavioral Code,” looks at using behavioral science to find the root causes and hidden forces that drive good and bad behavior, and how best to use that information to create more effective laws. The book was co-written by Adam Fine, an assistant professor at ASU’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Two alumni of The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science recently received two of the country’s most prestigious graduate study awards. Elvin N. Irihamye (’19, Paul L. Dunbar HS) received the Rhodes Scholarship and Samuel C. Kessler (’18, Campbellsville HS) received the George J. Mitchell Scholarship. Irihamye is a senior...
The College at Southeastern’s North Carolina Field Minister Program (NCFMP) is honored to have recently received the Seminary of the Year Award from the Prison Seminaries Foundation (PSF) during the 3rd Annual Partners in Moral Rehabilitation Conference. “God’s hand has been a guiding force in the start and development of...
Comments / 0