Ollie Lee receives Behavioral and Social Sciences Department Alum of the Year Award

Cleveland Daily Banner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ollie Lee recently was awarded Lee University’s...

clevelandbanner.com

Comments / 0

northcentralpa.com

Bloomsburg University professor receives PA Teacher Educator of the Year award

Bloomsburg -- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania (BU) faculty member Stephanie Gardner has been named the 2021 Teacher Educator of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators (PAC-TE). The statewide award, PAC-TE's most prestigious, is based on faculty teaching, scholarship, and service. "To be honored with this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
University of Arkansas

Mathematical Sciences Graduate Students Receive Awards From MWNADay

The Midwest Numerical Analysis Day (MWNADay) is a forum for researchers at all stages of their careers, mainly from the Midwest, to exchange ideas in numerical analysis, scientific computing and related application areas since 1990. MWNADay was held its annual meeting Oct 29-30 on the campus of Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
yourgv.com

SVCC receives national science grant

National Science Foundation has awarded Southside Community College College a grant of $495,026 to increase the number of SVCC students, specifically from populations currently underrepresented in the IT professions, who achieve stackable or stacked IT credentials. “SVCC appreciates the National Science Foundation’s support of our initiative to increase enrollment of...
SOUTH HILL, VA
thechannels.org

SBCC’s music department receives nomination for state-level award

For going above and beyond to help its students over the pandemic, City College’s music department has been nominated for the state-level competition, “2022 Exemplary Program Award.”. The teachers, staff and students put an extraordinary effort into their work during the months of the pandemic by making music rehearsals and...
COLLEGES
bostonrealestatetimes.com

SGA Receives Prestigious Awards for Innovative Work in Life Sciences Architecture

BOSTON–With 11 million square feet of active life sciences projects and nearly a dozen completed buildings and campuses under their belt, SGA is especially adept in the design of life sciences spaces, which has earned the firm a spot on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and the honor of Life Sciences Design Firm of the Year from Boston Real Estate Times.
BOSTON, MA
kscbnews.net

USD 480 has Received the 2021 Copper Star Award for Social-Emotional Growth

The Kansas State Department of Education announced that USD 480 has. received the 2021 Copper Star Award for Social-Emotional Growth. The Star Recognition Program is designed to support the Kansas Education Systems. Accreditation (KESA) process by providing a level of recognition that helps districts identify. where they want to focus...
KANSAS STATE
wku.edu

Two Gatton Academy Alum Receive Prestigious Graduate Study Scholarships

Two alumni of The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science recently received two of the country’s most prestigious graduate study awards. Elvin N. Irihamye (’19, Paul L. Dunbar HS) received the Rhodes Scholarship and Samuel C. Kessler (’18, Campbellsville HS) received the George J. Mitchell Scholarship. Irihamye is a senior...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
sebts.edu

Southeastern prison program receives Seminary of the Year Award

The College at Southeastern’s North Carolina Field Minister Program (NCFMP) is honored to have recently received the Seminary of the Year Award from the Prison Seminaries Foundation (PSF) during the 3rd Annual Partners in Moral Rehabilitation Conference. “God’s hand has been a guiding force in the start and development of...
WAKE FOREST, NC

