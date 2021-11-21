Things To Do This Weekend

Crosstown Concourse Plaza and Atrium, 1350 Concourse Avenue. Saturday-Sunday, November 13th-14th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. As the cool weather drafts in, nothing’s better than a cold draft in your hand — especially if that draft can warm up your insides and cool down your holiday shopping anxieties, perhaps at Memphis Crafts & Drafts this weekend. Presented by our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, this market showcases a curated group of local artists, makers, and shakers. This year, the festival is two whole days (instead of one), which means twice as many creators and twice as much fun. Check out this list to see which day your favorite makers will be setting up shop.
