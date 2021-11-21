ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Things To Do This Weekend

rocklandparent.com
 3 days ago

Find great family and kid friendly activities and things to do this weekend here in Rockland or Bergen County, Orange and nearby. Whether you are looking to see a show, visit a farm, go for a hike or more there are lots of great options for you and your kids to...

www.rocklandparent.com

positivelynaperville.com

Things to do around Naperville through Thanksgiving Weekend

Above / Wildlife along the Naperville Riverwalk is a featured attraction every day of every changing season. Just let the geese, ducks, great blue herons, squirrels and deer find food on their own. Let wildlife be wild!. Remember turkeys featured in print November 2021 Naper Nostalgia!. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
NAPERVILLE, IL
rocklandparent.com

Pearl River: Things to Do with Kids for a Fun Family Day Out

Our top picks for fun things to do in Pearl River, NY with kids, including kids' events and family businesses. Planning a fun family day trip or outing? Consider Pearl River, where there are plenty of things to do with kids. The area has so much to offer every member of the family, from restaurants to outdoor recreational activities and mini golf. Here are our top family-friendly things to do in Pearl River, along with kids’ events and things to do in the surrounding area, including Orangeburg, Blauvelt, Sparkill, Tappan, and the Palisades.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rocklandparent.com

Family-Friendly Things to Do in Nanuet, NY for a Fun Day Out

If you are looking for a family outing, there are plenty of family-friendly things to do in Nanuet, NY. The area has so much to offer every member of the family from restaurants to outdoor recreational activities and shopping at The Shops at Nanuet. Here are our top five family-friendly things to do in Nanuet, plus kids activities and family events.
NANUET, NY
rocklandparent.com

10 Best Places to See and Take Pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY

These are the best places to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ. It’s the most wonderful time of year! So plan a day to take your kids to see the big guy in the red suit to make sure he knows what’s on their wish list—and these are the best places to see and take pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ! But if seeing Santa in person isn’t on your wish list this year, your child can call or video chat with Santa to share their Christmas wish lists! Plus, when you have a video call with Santa, you can still receive a copy of your annual photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE

News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
rocklandparent.com

Here's Where to See the Best Tree Lightings in Rockland County and Nearby

View the most spectacular Christmas tree lighting ceremonies in Rockland County. Can't wait to see the sparking lights of the holiday season? There's no better way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year than to by going to a Christmas tree lighting, so here are the best tree lighting ceremonies in Rockland County, NY and in Westchester, NY to enjoy with your family!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wrde.com

Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE/ MARYLAND- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the coast. Behind the Tanger Outlets Seaside the first Schellvile Enchanted Christmas Celebration. The village has a roller rink, games for kids, a light maze, and even a beer garden for the adults. This new Christmas attraction opens to the public Saturday, November 20 and runs until New Year's Eve.
OCEAN CITY, MD
panoramanow.com

Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend – NWI

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Holiday Lights Drive Thru- Sunset Hill Park. 12:00 am – 5:00 pm Christkindlmarkt at LaPark Playround – 3 Days. All Day Orak Shrine Circus – Hammond Indiana (Sat & Sunday) Hammond Civic center, Hammond. All Day Hobart Holiday Market (Sat & Sunday) Hobart Community Complex,...
VALPARAISO, IN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things to Do This Weekend: November 12th-14th

Crosstown Concourse Plaza and Atrium, 1​​350 Concourse Avenue. Saturday-Sunday, November 13th-14th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. As the cool weather drafts in, nothing’s better than a cold draft in your hand — especially if that draft can warm up your insides and cool down your holiday shopping anxieties, perhaps at Memphis Crafts & Drafts this weekend. Presented by our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, this market showcases a curated group of local artists, makers, and shakers. This year, the festival is two whole days (instead of one), which means twice as many creators and twice as much fun. Check out this list to see which day your favorite makers will be setting up shop.
MEMPHIS, TN

