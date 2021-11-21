Things To Do Today

These are the best places to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ. It’s the most wonderful time of year! So plan a day to take your kids to see the big guy in the red suit to make sure he knows what’s on their wish list—and these are the best places to see and take pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ! But if seeing Santa in person isn’t on your wish list this year, your child can call or video chat with Santa to share their Christmas wish lists! Plus, when you have a video call with Santa, you can still receive a copy of your annual photo.

1 DAY AGO