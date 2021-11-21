ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Mean Green fall to UTA in overtime

By From UNT sports information
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

The North Texas women’s basketball team fell in overtime, 75-74, to the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit. It took all of 45 minutes to decide the winner with 14 lead changes.

The Mean Green ran an excellent final set with less than five seconds to go in regulation. Jazion Jackson took the ball from the wing for a drive and kick to Quincy Noble, but a charge was called on Jackson. That forced the game to go to overtime.

In overtime, the two teams spent most of the period tied, but with four seconds to go the Lady Mavs got the last look at the rim for the win. UTA scrambled to get the ball in and then it was all-out defense for the Mean Green. UTA’s Claire Chastain was able to create contact and draw the foul with 0.7 seconds to go. She missed the first but hit the second to put the final nail in the coffin for UNT.

The Lady Mavs shot better from deep, making 38% on 21 attempts while holding North Texas to 26% on 23 shots from behind the arc. Aly Gamez, Jackson and Noble all reached double figures in the loss. Madison Townley pulled down a team-high 13 boards. Gamez just missed a double-double with 17 points and eight rebounds in 42 minutes of action.

With the loss, the Mean Green fall to 2-2. UNT plays in the Cal Poly Thanksgiving Classic on Friday against Montana State at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, TX
Basketball
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Arlington, TX
College Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Ryan doesn’t expect the same Longview team in region semifinal rematch

Perhaps one of the biggest shockers on Ryan’s regular-season schedule was its Week 1 matchup with Longview, another state-ranked program. Many people thought it’d be a carbon copy of last year’s gritty playoff matchup. Instead, the Raiders rolled with ease to a 40-7 win, rarely being challenged by the suddenly mistake-prone Lobos.
LONGVIEW, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

High school basketball roundup: Ryan Raiders bully their way to big win over Longview

LITTLE ELM — Dylan Smith helped lead a strong offensive showing for the Braswell Bengals against South Garland in a 71-48 drubbing. Braswell jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead at the end of the first quarter before following up with just a 13-point second quarter. However, the Bengals fired off 23 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth to seal the win.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#The University Of Texas#North Texas#Mean Green#Unt#Noble#Montana State
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT relishes chance to spoil UTSA's perfect season

UTSA (11-0) will become the first ranked team to play at UNT’s home venue. The Roadrunners are sitting at No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. “Of course,” running back Ikaika Ragsdale said when asked if the Mean Green are motivated to spoil UTSA’s perfect run. “They’re undefeated. We want to be the first ones to knock them off.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Volleyball: 11 Denton-area players earn all-district superlative honors

It was another breakout season for several Denton-area volleyball teams. Overall, six teams made the postseason this year. That includes Argyle and Aubrey, both of which advanced to a regional tournament. Guyer won a district title in the state’s largest classification, and Sanger kicked off its postseason march with an impressive win over perennial playoff favorite, Kennedale.
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Five takeaways from UNT's press conference -- Showdown with UTSA could be turning point for program

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of a critical showdown with UTSA on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. UNT has won four straight games to get to 5-6 on the season, one win short of becoming bowl eligible. UTSA is 11-0, ranked No. 15 nationally and is looking to complete a perfect regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Football roundup: Aubrey flips script on Sweetwater to cruise to win

STEPHENVILLE — Aubrey rattled off 42 straight points after falling behind early to advance to the Class 4A Division II Region I semifinals. Sweetwater (8-4) started the game with an onside kick recovery, then scored on a 44-yard pass from Leo Holsey to Harrison Foster. That would be it for the Mustangs as Aubrey (11-1) scored on its ensuing drive, then intercepted a pass early in the second quarter to change what could have been a 14-7 Sweetwater lead into a 14-7 Chaparrals’ lead.
AUBREY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy