Mean Green fall to UTA in overtime

The North Texas women’s basketball team fell in overtime, 75-74, to the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit. It took all of 45 minutes to decide the winner with 14 lead changes.

The Mean Green ran an excellent final set with less than five seconds to go in regulation. Jazion Jackson took the ball from the wing for a drive and kick to Quincy Noble, but a charge was called on Jackson. That forced the game to go to overtime.

In overtime, the two teams spent most of the period tied, but with four seconds to go the Lady Mavs got the last look at the rim for the win. UTA scrambled to get the ball in and then it was all-out defense for the Mean Green. UTA’s Claire Chastain was able to create contact and draw the foul with 0.7 seconds to go. She missed the first but hit the second to put the final nail in the coffin for UNT.

The Lady Mavs shot better from deep, making 38% on 21 attempts while holding North Texas to 26% on 23 shots from behind the arc. Aly Gamez, Jackson and Noble all reached double figures in the loss. Madison Townley pulled down a team-high 13 boards. Gamez just missed a double-double with 17 points and eight rebounds in 42 minutes of action.

With the loss, the Mean Green fall to 2-2. UNT plays in the Cal Poly Thanksgiving Classic on Friday against Montana State at 4:30 p.m.