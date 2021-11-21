ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Volleyball Falls in Five Sets to Fairfield in MAAC Semifinals

gogriffs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canisius volleyball team saw its 2021 season come to an end on Saturday evening, as the top-seeded Fairfield Stags rallied to score a 3-2 win over the Golden Griffins in the 2021 MAAC Volleyball Championship semifinal round at UHY Center in Loudonville, N.Y. With the win, Fairfield (23-8)...

gogriffs.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Volleyball Survives Five-Set Test at Syracuse; Winning Streak at Six

It took all five sets, but the No. 3 Pitt volleyball team defeated Syracuse, 3-2 on Friday to continue the Panthers’ winning streak. Pitt has now won six straight matches and five consecutive in league play. The visiting Panthers took the first two sets fairly easily, winning 25-17 and 25-18,...
SPORTS
Red and Black

Georgia volleyball falls to No. 7 Kentucky in 3-set sweep

Georgia volleyball traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, falling to the No. 7 Wildcats 3-0. While Georgia did not show its best performance this season, a number of players put up contributing numbers. Junior Kacie Evans finished with nine kills and eight digs while senior Sage Naves, junior Amber Stivrins and sophomore Phoebe Awoleye all added six kills each.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maac#Fairfield Stags#Uhy Center
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Fall Short in Five-Set Thriller at Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – Junior Aryanah Diaz tallied 23 and 15 digs for a double-double, as the Quinnipiac volleyball team fell in a five-set thriller in its regular season finale against Iona on the road inside of the Hynes Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon. Senior Nicole Migliozzi contributed a game-high...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
chatsports.com

Troy Volleyball Topples Georgia State in a Five-Set Thriller

ATLANTA, Ga. – Led by a clutch 16 kill performance from Julia Brooks, Troy toppled Georgia State in a five-set thriller Saturday at the GSU Sports Arena. Brooks tallied 16 kills on a .500 hitting percentage to lead the Trojans. Tori Hester also posted a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs on the night.
GEORGIA STATE
Mitchellrepublic.com

No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan volleyball falls at No. 1 Jamestown in GPAC tourney semifinals

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Dakota Wesleyan's desires to spoil No. 1 Jamestown's perfect season and secure a spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball tournament championship were ended Wednesday night, with the Jimmies earning a three-set sweep on their home court in the tournament semifinals. Set scores were 25-19, 25-23 and 25-18. Despite the loss, the Tigers (23-9) seem well-positioned to earn a spot in the 48-team NAIA national volleyball tournament bracket when it is announced Nov. 15. The Tigers moved up two spots in the final NAIA coaches top-25 poll of the regular season, which was announced Tuesday. The opening round of national tournament matches is Saturday, Nov. 20 at campus sites.
SPORTS
Trentonian

Rider men’s soccer falls to Marist in shootout in MAAC final

Banged up and on its last legs, the Rider men’s soccer poured everything into earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, the Broncs left Poughkeepsie, N.Y., empty handed. Marist scored on all five of its attempts in a shootout to win, 5-3, on penalty kicks and punch a ticket...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Star-Tribune

Wyoming volleyball rallies to defeat Colorado State in five sets

The University of Wyoming volleyball team dropped the first two sets to rival Colorado State before rallying for a five-set victory (22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-9) on Tuesday night in Laramie. Naya Shime (Riverton) had 21 kills to lead the Cowgirls (15-12, 7-8 Mountain West), with KC McMahon adding 15...
COLORADO STATE
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Volleyball Drops Five-Set Battle vs Shepherd

WEST CHESTER, Pa.-Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the West Chester women's volleyball team (21-7, 9-4 PSAC) returned home on Friday evening to host league foe Shepherd (22-3, 11-2 PSAC) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matchup with major playoff implications. West Chester battled throughout the match and took Shepherd to a fifth set, but it was the visiting Rams who escaped Hollinger Field House with a narrow 3-2 victory (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8). West Chester opened the first set with an impressive 6-0 run, which included a pair of aces by the PSAC's ace-leader Sydney Heffner (Bath, Pa./Northampton) before Shepherd halted the run with a pair of points of its own to make the score 6-2 early in the set. From this point, West Chester and Shepherd began trading points as the Rams cut the West Chester lead down to two making the score 14-12 midway through the set, which prompted a Golden Ram timeout. Out of the timeout, Shepherd cut the West Chester lead down to just one making the score 14-13 before West Chester went on another short run to take an 18-14 lead. West Chester and Shepherd traded points over the balance of the first set as the Golden Rams emerged with a 25-19 first set victory to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MLive.com

Napoleon falls in five sets to Pewamo-Westphalia in volleyball regional final

DANSVILLE -- Pewamo-Westphalia won the first set in Thursday’s Division 3 volleyball regional final, but Napoleon fought back in the second. Pewamo-Westphalia took the third, but Napleon fought back in the fourth. Eventually, Pewamo-Westphalia went on a 10-point run in the fifth set and Napoleon couldn’t respond, with Pewamo-Westphalia winning...
NAPOLEON, MI
gogriffs.com

Five Things to Know: Volleyball Takes on Niagara in MAAC Quarterfinal Action

Canisius (10-17, 10-8 MAAC) vs. Niagara (13-14, 10-8 MAAC) Friday, Nov. 19 – 2 p.m. UHY Center | Loudonville, N.Y. Twitter: @GriffVolleyball | #Griffs | #MAACVB | #BeatNiagara Instagram: @GriffVolleyball. 1) Opening Serve. The Canisius volleyball team begins its quest for the first MAAC volleyball championship in program history on...
SPORTS
mybuckhannon.com

Volleyball Lady ‘Cats fall in four sets to Davis & Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Jenny Lundy laced a season-high 12 kills as the West Virginia Wesleyan (3-22, 3-13) volleyball team dropped a road match to Davis & Elkins (14-13, 11-5) on Friday night at the McDonnell Center. WVWC Leaders. In addition to her 12 kills, Lundy racked up 13 digs, four...
ELKINS, WV
goredfoxes.com

Volleyball Set for MAAC Championship

The Marist volleyball team travels to Albany for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship this weekend. The Red Foxes will square off against #6 Quinnipiac on Friday night at 8 p.m. After beating the Bobcats in both regular season matchups this season, Marist looks to continue that success into the postseason.
ALBANY, NY
gogriffs.com

Three Griffs Earn All-MAAC Volleyball Honors

Canisius senior Camila Vazquez and junior Ella Loussia were named All-MAAC Second Team, while freshman Kara Zaucha earned MAAC All-Rookie honors, the league office announced Thursday morning prior to the start of the 2021 MAAC Volleyball Championship. For Vazquez, this marks the second time she's been named to the All-MAAC...
SPORTS
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Falls To Rider In Five Sets

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – Niagara (13-14, 10-8 MAAC) fell to Rider (17-11, 14-4 MAAC), 3-2 (26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 7-15), in its final match of the regular season on Sunday. Match Recap. First Set. The Broncs went on an 8-3 run to open the set before NU earned three straight points...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy