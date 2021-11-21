Volleyball Falls in Five Sets to Fairfield in MAAC Semifinals

WEST CHESTER, Pa.-Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the West Chester women's volleyball team (21-7, 9-4 PSAC) returned home on Friday evening to host league foe Shepherd (22-3, 11-2 PSAC) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matchup with major playoff implications. West Chester battled throughout the match and took Shepherd to a fifth set, but it was the visiting Rams who escaped Hollinger Field House with a narrow 3-2 victory (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8). West Chester opened the first set with an impressive 6-0 run, which included a pair of aces by the PSAC's ace-leader Sydney Heffner (Bath, Pa./Northampton) before Shepherd halted the run with a pair of points of its own to make the score 6-2 early in the set. From this point, West Chester and Shepherd began trading points as the Rams cut the West Chester lead down to two making the score 14-12 midway through the set, which prompted a Golden Ram timeout. Out of the timeout, Shepherd cut the West Chester lead down to just one making the score 14-13 before West Chester went on another short run to take an 18-14 lead. West Chester and Shepherd traded points over the balance of the first set as the Golden Rams emerged with a 25-19 first set victory to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO