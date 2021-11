Derrick Jones Jr. is a dunk contest champion, and he reminded us of that on Friday night in Denver. In the third quarter against the Nuggets, the Bulls reserve set a screen for Zach LaVine before diving toward the rim. LaVine immediately fed him the ball, and Jones took off right inside the free-throw line. For a second I thought he left his feet too soon, but then I remember who we were dealing with.

