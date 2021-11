When the United States Constitution was first signed in 1787, about 500 copies were printed for government use—only 13 still exist today, and one was recently auctioned off for a whopping $43.2 million. According to Mental Floss, our nation's founding document was sold during a Sotheby's auction to Ken Griffin, CEO and founder of the hedge fund Citadel. "The U.S. Constitution is a sacred document that enshrines the rights of every American and all those who aspire to be," Griffin says. "That is why I intend to ensure that this copy of our Constitution will be available for all Americans and visitors to view and appreciate in our museums and other public spaces."

