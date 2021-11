We hope you have your calendars ready! We’ve reached the second annual Disney+ Day, meaning there’s plenty of new entertainment, sneak previews, and release dates about to drop. If you love Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or any other franchises under the Mouse, you’ll want to keep an ear to Disney+ as the streamer unloads a variety of new content to celebrate the second anniversary of their launch. We have the release schedule for upcoming hits like Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, and beyond.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO