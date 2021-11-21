TV Schedules

ICM Partners has signed Nicholas Bruckman, director of the SXSW award-winning and IDA-nominated documentary “Not Going Quietly,” for representation.
ICM will also represent People’s Television, Bruckman’s production company, which produces independent films and branded storytelling focused on national social impact. Their clients for advertising work have included Airbnb, TED, Greenpeace and Black Lives Matter. Along with “Not Going Quietly,” People’s Television produced the 2012 Sundance award-winning narrative feature “Valley of Saints.”
“ICM took a chance on my work and career, in a shared belief that storytelling has the power to create social change,” Bruckman said of the new partnership. “I couldn’t ask...
