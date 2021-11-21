ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle to sustain democracy, which many historians and pundits consider this century's preeminent challenge, is the heart of the third show slated...

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Revival: Anthony Anderson to Return as Bernard, Hugh Dancy Cast

Det. Kevin Bernard is back on the case. Anthony Anderson has joined Law & Order‘s upcoming revival at NBC, reprising the role he played on the flagship series, TVLine has learned. We hear that Anderson will be back for just one season of the procedural. In other very significant casting news, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) is joining the continuation as an assistant district attorney. The continuation, which will be Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s original L&O series, will premiere on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8/7c. Spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will follow at 9 and 10 pm, respectively. Law & Order...
TV SERIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#American
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV SERIES
WTRF- 7News

When is ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’on TV?

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ICM Partners Signs ‘Not Going Quietly’ Director Nicholas Bruckman (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners has signed Nicholas Bruckman, director of the SXSW award-winning and IDA-nominated documentary “Not Going Quietly,” for representation.  ICM will also represent People’s Television, Bruckman’s production company, which produces independent films and branded storytelling focused on national social impact. Their clients for advertising work have included Airbnb, TED, Greenpeace and Black Lives Matter. Along with “Not Going Quietly,” People’s Television produced the 2012 Sundance award-winning narrative feature “Valley of Saints.” “ICM took a chance on my work and career, in a shared belief that storytelling has the power to create social change,” Bruckman said of the new partnership. “I couldn’t ask...
MOVIES
azpm.org

The winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards will brighten your day

Alex Walker's Serian Creatures on the Land Award: Ninja Prairie Dog! in the United States. And this year is no exception. The recently announced winners and finalists of the 2021 competition include a visibly uncomfortable monkey, a trio of gossipy raccoons, a joyful bird reunion, gravity-defying fish and an all-powerful prairie dog.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy ‘Smallwood’ Retitled ‘How We Roll’ As Episode Order Adjusted

Smallwood, the upcoming CBS bowling comedy starring Crashing’s Pete Holmes, has been given a striking new name and had its episode order adjusted. The multi-camera comedy, which is in production, has been retitled How We Roll. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do...
TV & VIDEOS
98.1 KHAK

Holiday Classics TV Schedule

We haven’t even made it through Thanksgiving yet, but classic Christmas programming is underway. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer aired Monday night. If you’re like me and refuse to watch Christmas shows until AFTER Thanksgiving, you’ll be able to catch Rudolph's six other airings as part of the Freeform Network’s "25 Days of Christmas" schedule.
TV & VIDEOS
104.5 KDAT

HOLIDAY CLASSICS TV SCHEDULE!

We haven’t even made it through Thanksgiving yet, but classic Christmas programming is already underway with the first showing of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' earlier this week on CBS. (7 PM). If you’re like me and refuse to watch Christmas shows until AFTER Thanksgiving, you’ll be able to catch Rudolph's...
TV & VIDEOS
K92.3

HOLIDAY CLASSICS TV SCHEDULE!

We haven’t even made it through Thanksgiving yet, but classic Christmas programming is already underway with the first showing of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' earlier this week on CBS. (7 PM). If you’re like me and refuse to watch Christmas shows until AFTER Thanksgiving, you’ll be able to catch Rudolph's...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy