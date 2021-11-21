Courtyard by Marriott Culture Village now open

Celina’s newest development, Boardwalk Village – which offers both locals and visitors a grand adventure like no other – has announced that they are now accepting online bookings for the summer of 2022. This unique village, located at 729 West Bank Road in Celina, OH, offers everything from permanent living spaces and vacation rentals to recreational activities, dining and shopping. Phase I – Cottages and Townhomes Available for Vacation Bookings The Boardwalk Village development will be completed in a series of phases. Phase I, which is expected to be completed by July 2022, will include vacation rentals for 8 cottages (5 small cottages and 3 large cottages to accommodate a variety of visitor options), 6 townhomes (4 two-story townhomes and 2 three-story penthouses) and additional docks along the water. This unique vacation rental setting along the lake will include a swimming pool, community grilling area, and recreational rentals – all within walking distance to local restaurants, coffee shops, downtown shopping, and sightseeing. Phase I will have individual cottages and townhomes available for rent, 2 of which will feature three-story penthouses with a balcony, dry bar and entertainment area. The future Boardwalk Marketplace, which will be located inside Boardwalk Village will feature a unique shopping and dining experience. The launch of this phase will be announced at a later date. Book Your Stay at Boardwalk Village Vacation rentals are now available for booking at BoardwalkVillage.com. You can also view these listings on Airbnb and VRBO. RCS Construction is the General Contractor and Real Estate Developer for the Boardwalk Village project, focusing on walkable settings and traditional architecture. They shared their excitement for this new development along the Greater Grand Lake. “The Boardwalk Village development project is creating a neighborhood where both locals and visitors from afar can feel at home when they stay at the lake. The village provides a cozy and relaxing atmosphere – with everything you need within walking distance. Our team is proud to have the opportunity to work on this project and help make Celina, Ohio a destination location.” – RCS Construction Development Team Management at Boardwalk Grill, located right next door to the new village, also commented: “The Celina area has a lot of new developments happening and we are excited to see this all-in-one village join our space beside the lake. This addition will not only help to drive more foot-traffic to the area, but it will also provide a positive impact for our economic development. We couldn’t ask for a better community and partnership!” Visit https://boardwalkvillage.com/hostaway to book your stay today and explore what Celina, Ohio has to offer – lakeside. Photo sources: Brand It Marketing for video. Right Brain Creative Design for cottage rendering.

CELINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO