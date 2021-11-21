ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtyard by Marriott Culture Village now open

businesstraveller.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott Bonvoy has announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Culture Village, Dubai. The property is ideally located in Al Jaddaf’s Culture Village, overlooking the Dubai Creek and close...

www.businesstraveller.com

CNN

World's highest 360-degree infinity pool opens in Dubai

(CNN) — Dubai has turned breaking world records into something of an art form over the years, and the emirate now has yet another to add to its list. The world's first and highest 360-degree infinity pool has just opened at the Palm Tower, a hotel and residential building from developer Nakheel that offers showstopping views of the Dubai skyline.
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Hilton Just Opened a New All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun

The all-inclusive space continues to surge, and more and more major brands are putting a major focus on the sector. That includes Hilton, which has been steadily growing its Caribbean and Mexico all-inclusive portfolio in the last few years, particularly amid the pandemic. And now the company has added another...
LIFESTYLE
bethesdamagazine.com

New Marriott hotel in downtown Bethesda readying for January opening

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown hotel at 7707 Woodmont Ave. is slated to open in January. The hotel is adjacent to the new corporate headquarters for Marriott, set to open later in 2022. A plaza will connect the two buildings. Bethesda Beat had a chance to tour the hotel last week...
BETHESDA, MD
lanereport.com

Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport unveils $6.1M renovation

COVINGTON, Ky. — The 120 guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport unveiled a fresh look this week following a $6.1 million dollar renovation that features a new contemporary exterior and interior design, Commonwealth Hotels announced. Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport revealed its new look with a grand reopening celebration on...
CINCINNATI, OH
franchising.com

Marriott International Signs Agreement with Wasl to Open W Dubai - Mina Seyahi

Slated to open in 2022, the urban escape will bring eclectic design, unconventional luxury and innovative programming. November 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with wasl Hospitality & Leisure LLC, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Dubai’s sought-after Jumeirah Beach coastline. Expected to welcome its first guests in 2022, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi is set to become an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline and a new buzzing, urban escape in the cosmopolitan city.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Dual-branded Hyatt property opens at Los Angeles International airport

Hyatt has opened two new hotels directly adjacent to Los Angeles International airport under its Hyatt House and Hyatt Place brands. This marks the first dual-branded Hyatt development in the Los Angeles area and comprises 401 rooms across Hyatt Place LAX/Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX/Century Blvd. The building was...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Belmond Reopens La Samanna Luxury Resort in St Martin

Belmond has reopened its signature luxury hotel in St Martin. After a summer closure, La Samanna, a Belmond Hotel, St Martin, officially relaunched this week. The hotel, set on 55 acres adjusting St Martin’s renowned Baie Longue beach, has reopened with a host of new experiences and wellness offerings. That...
LIFESTYLE
grmag.com

Marriott hotel opens its doors

A new Marriott hotel is open in Wyoming. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Grand Rapids Wyoming opened on Monday, Nov. 15, at 5970 Metro Way, Wyoming, across the street from University of Michigan Health-West. “Delivering both function and comfort, the Fairfield brand sets a new standard in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travelworldnews.com

Hilton Cancun Celebrates Opening, Expanding Hilton’s Fast Growing All-Inclusive Footprint

Hilton announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, on November 8. Located on the picturesque coastline of Riviera Maya. Hidden behind a mangrove nature preserve, on a secluded stretch of the beach, the hotel offers travelers the perfect blend of Mexican heritage and modern sophistication with an abundance of choices to create an ideal getaway. With 715 guest rooms and suites, the resort combines premier service with all-inclusive amenities welcoming guests to enjoy a vast array of dining experiences, an expansive oceanfront pool complex with Splash Pool, tailored wellness options and endless entertainment.
LIFESTYLE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Marriott is opening a new hotel in Tucson’s tallest building

Tucson’s tallest downtown building will soon be home to a boutique hotel and restaurant that spills out onto the patio. The developers of the hotel, on the first nine floors at 1 S. Church Ave., have signed on with the Marriott Tribute brand, a collection of unique hotels throughout the world without the cookie-cutter look.
TUCSON, AZ
businesstraveller.com

Marriott Bonvoy offers exclusive member experiences at Expo 2020 Dubai

Marriott Bonvoy is offering its members exclusive opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai. The loyalty programme’s properties across Dubai are also hosting cultural performers, speakers, staff and guests of the USA Pavilion during the event. Until March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes visitors from every corner of the globe to...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Holiday Inn Express and Suites to debut in Switzerland

IHG Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Cycas Hospitality to bring the Holiday Inn Express and Suites concept to Switzerland. The 119-room Holiday Inn Express and Suites Sion will open in autumn 2024 in the city of Sion, located in the southwestern Swiss canton of Valais. The new-build hotel will...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Holiday Inn Express passes milestone of 3,000 properties

IHG Hotels and Resorts is celebrating its Holiday Inn Express brand surpassing 3,000 open properties worldwide. The budget brand was launched in 1990 by then owner Bass, and now offers more than 300,000 rooms in 2,100 cities. The Holiday Inn Express pipeline of nearly 650 properties accounts for nearly a...
ECONOMY
franchising.com

Holiday Inn Express Surpasses 3000 Hotels Globally

November 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // Holiday Inn Express has surpassed 3,000 open properties across the globe with more than 300,000 rooms in 2100 cities. Holiday Inn Express accounts for more than a third of IHG’s global pipeline. Celebrating its 30th year, Holiday Inn Express makes travel simple so guests...
INDUSTRY
Dayton Business Journal

ALL-IN-ONE EXPERIENCE AT BOARDWALK VILLAGE NOW ACCEPTING ONLINE BOOKINGS

Celina’s newest development, Boardwalk Village – which offers both locals and visitors a grand adventure like no other – has announced that they are now accepting online bookings for the summer of 2022. This unique village, located at 729 West Bank Road in Celina, OH, offers everything from permanent living spaces and vacation rentals to recreational activities, dining and shopping. Phase I – Cottages and Townhomes Available for Vacation Bookings The Boardwalk Village development will be completed in a series of phases. Phase I, which is expected to be completed by July 2022, will include vacation rentals for 8 cottages (5 small cottages and 3 large cottages to accommodate a variety of visitor options), 6 townhomes (4 two-story townhomes and 2 three-story penthouses) and additional docks along the water. This unique vacation rental setting along the lake will include a swimming pool, community grilling area, and recreational rentals – all within walking distance to local restaurants, coffee shops, downtown shopping, and sightseeing. Phase I will have individual cottages and townhomes available for rent, 2 of which will feature three-story penthouses with a balcony, dry bar and entertainment area. The future Boardwalk Marketplace, which will be located inside Boardwalk Village will feature a unique shopping and dining experience. The launch of this phase will be announced at a later date. Book Your Stay at Boardwalk Village Vacation rentals are now available for booking at BoardwalkVillage.com. You can also view these listings on Airbnb and VRBO. RCS Construction is the General Contractor and Real Estate Developer for the Boardwalk Village project, focusing on walkable settings and traditional architecture. They shared their excitement for this new development along the Greater Grand Lake. “The Boardwalk Village development project is creating a neighborhood where both locals and visitors from afar can feel at home when they stay at the lake. The village provides a cozy and relaxing atmosphere – with everything you need within walking distance. Our team is proud to have the opportunity to work on this project and help make Celina, Ohio a destination location.” – RCS Construction Development Team Management at Boardwalk Grill, located right next door to the new village, also commented: “The Celina area has a lot of new developments happening and we are excited to see this all-in-one village join our space beside the lake. This addition will not only help to drive more foot-traffic to the area, but it will also provide a positive impact for our economic development. We couldn’t ask for a better community and partnership!” Visit https://boardwalkvillage.com/hostaway to book your stay today and explore what Celina, Ohio has to offer – lakeside. Photo sources: Brand It Marketing for video. Right Brain Creative Design for cottage rendering.
CELINA, OH
businesstraveller.com

Radisson Collection to debut in Casablanca

Radisson Hotel Group plans to open a property under its growing Radisson Collection brand in Casablanca, Morocco. The group has signed an agreement with Realites Groupe to open Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection Hotel in early 2025. Situated on Mohammed V Avenue in the city centre, the property was built in 1916 by French architect Hubert Bride and is the oldest hotel in the city. The hotel will undergo a restoration that preserves the façade and its Art Deco features.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Marriott opens second Moxy hotel in Glasgow

Marriott International has opened its second Moxy hotel in Glasgow, located close to the Hydro SSE venue. Moxy Glasgow SEC features 243 rooms and a décor that pays homage to the many events taking place on its doorstep. Features include musical paraphernalia such as drumsticks hanging from the ceiling and old-style amplifiers, and graffiti-clad walls.
yourmileagemayvary.net

Marriott Agrees To Openly Show Resort Fees In Room Rates

The reasons behind why hotels charge resort fees is similar to why they charge for parking (and you can see some ways to try to get around both, via those respective links). Of course, there’s a website that can tell you what the resort fee will be for a couple of thousand hotels. But that still means consumers have to do extra legwork to find out what your total, final price will be.
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

New Dubai Hotel: W Dubai - Mina Seyahi

Marriott International, Inc. has signed an agreement with wasl Hospitality & Leisure LLC, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Dubai’s sought-after Jumeirah Beach coastline. Expected to welcome its first guests in 2022, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi is set to become...
MIDDLE EAST

