Alix Lapri on Uncovering the Layers of Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2

During its original six-year run, Power took the world by storm. It didn’t take long before many regarded it as one of TV’s best shows. But the series ended dramatically in 2020, making way for several spin-offs, including Power Book 2: Ghost. A sequel to the original, and continuing just days after the first series left off, Power Book 2: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, as he tries to overcome the legacy his father set before him. It’s only natural that the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick would run into a few hijinks during his drug-dealing activities. When the first season of Book 2: Ghost came to a close many were left on the edge of their seats, waiting for its triumphant return.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO