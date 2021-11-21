ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes nip Red Wings on Clayton Keller's OT goal

 3 days ago
Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 home win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

On a rush to the left of the Detroit goal, Keller fired the puck on net, and the rebound was shot through the goal mouth by Jakob Chychrun.

Keller then pounced on the loose puck and shot it into a half-open goal for the game-winner.

The Red Wings felt Arizona forward Phil Kessel might have interfered with Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and impeded his chance to get back in the crease to stop Keller’s shot, but the goal stood after a review.

The Coyotes won for the second time in three games and earned at least a point for the third consecutive game.

Detroit finished off a four-game road trip with three regulation losses and an overtime loss.

The game was a surprisingly low scoring one between two of the three worst defensive teams in the NHL.

Detroit opened the scoring with 11:19 left in the first period on a goal by Dylan Larkin.

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond chipped the puck past three players at center ice into the Arizona zone, and then Larkin picked up the loose puck, skated in all alone on goal and beat Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood.

The game remained that way until there was 6:29 left in the third period, when Arizona tied the game 1-1 on a goal by Ryan Dzingel.

After a Detroit icing, Dzingel won the draw, went to the net and then tipped a shot near the point by Cam Dineen that went over the shoulder of Nedeljkovic and underneath the crossbar.

Detroit outshot Arizona, 34-29, but the Coyotes won 63 percent of the faceoffs and outhit Detroit, 21-11.

Detroit went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Arizona failed to convert on its only power-play opportunity in the game.

--Field Level Media

Blackhawks nip Coyotes for 3rd straight win

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored, Patrick Kane collected two assists and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots as the host Chicago Blackhawks stretched their winning streak to three with a 2-1 victory against the Phoenix Coyotes on Friday night. Each Chicago win during the surge has come under interim coach...
Detroit News

Dylan Larkin scores twice as Red Wings win in OT over Montreal

Detroit — The Red Wings finally cured the jinx that has been the Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin scored his second goal of the night, and sixth of the season, at 1 minute 41 seconds of overtime on Saturday to send the Wings to 3-2 victory over Montreal. It was the...
NHL

Recap: Larkin, Red Wings upend Canadiens in OT, 3-2

DETROIT -- Considering the degree of difficulty and in securing a significant milestone, Dylan Larkin definitely made his points count on Saturday night. The Red Wings captain scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, lifting Detroit to a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the extra session in front of a raucous crowd at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings received another solid goaltending effort, with Alex Nedeljkovic making 35 saves for his fourth win of the season.
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings Conquer Canadiens, Win 3-2 in OT

Detroit took on Montreal tonight, looking to turn the tables after losing two to the Habs already this season. The hope was that Tyler Bertuzzi and the entire top line being available would make a significant difference. After being shutout Thursday the Wings were hoping to reignite the offense against...
Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin reaches 300 career points with OT winner [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings got the Montreal monkey off their backs. They earned their first victory over their Original 6 rivals tonight at Little Caesars Arena, a 3-2 overtime winner thanks to captain Dylan Larkin’s second goal of the game. Larkin, who had scored from nearly the same area on the ice in the second period, hit the 300 point mark in his career with the goal:
Detroit News

Red Wings hoping to solve Montreal's dominance

Detroit — The Montreal Canadiens have only won four games this season in 15 games total. But two of those wins have come against the Red Wings. Both games have been head-scratchers for the Wings, who have lost in different ways to a Montreal team that has been shockingly worse than anyone expected.
chatsports.com

Red Wings Fall to Roadkill Coyotes 2-1 in OT

Following three straight losses this week, giving up 5 goals in each contest, Detroit faces off with the floundering 2-13-2 Arizona Coyotes tonight. This had the makings of being exactly what the doctor ordered for this group to get right. This game marked the last in a 4 game road trip for Detroit.
