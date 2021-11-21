ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Necas' goal lifts Hurricanes over Kings

 4 days ago
EditorsNote: Fixes Sp. of Bjornfot in 10th graf

Martin Necas scored the winning goal with 34 seconds left in the second period and Frederik Andersen made 39 saves as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.

Necas’ winner was a highlight-reel effort. Necas cut inside around Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson before slipping the puck by goaltender Cal Petersen.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight and are 8-1-0 on the road.

Adrian Kempe scored twice, Brendan Lemieux had a goal and an assist, and Alex Edler had two assists for the Kings, who are 0-2-1 after a seven-game winning streak. Petersen made 15 saves.

Jarvis scored for the third straight game to give Carolina a 1-0 lead three minutes into the first period. Aho skated down the left side before threading a pass through the legs of Anderson to Jarvis, who connected from the low slot.

Blake Lizotte tied it 1-1 at 4:38, picking up a loose puck in the left faceoff circle before snapping it past Andersen for his first of the season.

The Hurricanes responded 10 seconds later. Brady Skjei’s point shot deflected off Jordan Martinook’s stick and hit Stepan’s skate in front to make it 2-1 at 4:48.

Kempe brought the Kings level at 12:39, deflecting a point shot from defenseman Alex Edler to tie it 2-2.

The Kings appeared to take a 3-2 lead with 20 seconds remaining in the period but the goal was overturned after the Hurricanes challenged for goaltender interference.

Aho put Carolina back on top 3-2 with 13:44 left in the second period, firing a shot from the top of the left circle that went off Los Angeles defenseman Tobias Bjornfot.

Kempe tied it again with 10:27 to go with a short-handed tally, intercepting Andrei Svechnikov’s pass attempt before breaking in for his second of the game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi lifted a backhander at the right of the net to make it 4-3 for the Hurricanes with 8:40 left.

The Kings came back again, with Lemieux sweeping in a loose puck at the crease at 18:00 to tie it 4-4 before the Hurricanes scored the winner.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

#The Los Angeles Kings
