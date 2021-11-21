ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Snyder

Early bird gets the deals in Thanksgiving newspaper

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 3 days ago

Early release of the Thanksgiving Day newspaper once again this year will assist shoppers in mapping out their Black Friday shopping plans without the need for them to run out on the Thanksgiving holiday to pick up the newspaper. The Tribune Chronicle’s release of the “Early Bird” Thanksgiving Day...

www.tribtoday.com

NJ.com

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but will you be able to shop for bargains on Thanksgiving Day (11/25/2021)?. Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2021?. Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving....
FESTIVAL
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us. Thanksgiving is Thursday, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the trend of shopping early on Thanksgiving is dying down a bit. Most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list...
SHOPPING
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving 2021 Shopping: What Stores Will Be Open Or Closed?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A year after the COVID-19 transformed the holiday shopping season, many major retailers will still be keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving. On Monday, Target announced that they will no longer be opening on Thanksgiving Day from now on. It’s a major change from basically a decade ago, when Target and other big box stores started opening on Thanksgiving to get a jump on the holiday sales rush. Many other major retailers will also be keeping their doors closed for at least this Thanksgiving. The following is a list of stores in the greater Sacramento area that will be closed: Best Buy Burlington Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Hobby Lobby Home Depot Ikea Kohl’s Macy’s Marshalls Nordstrom REI Sam’s Club Target T.J. Maxx Walmart Some retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, but most are drug stores: CVS Dollar Tree Old Navy Rite Aid Walgreens Most local grocery stores (like Nugget, Safeway, and the Raley’s permutations) will be open until the early afternoon on Thanksgiving. Other stores, like Trader Joe’s, will be closed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
boothbayregister.com

Early Bird 2021

It was a brilliant sunny day for Boothbay Harbor’s Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party on Saturday, Nov. 20. Shoppers donned their best jammies and robes and headed for those fabulous sales offered by businesses. People around here get into the spirit of the season, there’s no doubt about that,...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2021: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/25/2021)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2021?. Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving....
FESTIVAL
NBC New York

Black Friday 2021: How to Shop Early and Still Get the Best Deals

Instead of one-day doorbuster deals, Black Friday now spans more than a month of sales. But with limited inventories and shipping delays, it's hard to know the best time to snag a great deal. Here's how to shop smart ahead of the holidays and still get the best prices of...
SHOPPING
crossroadstoday.com

Black Friday 2021 Store Hours and Online Hacks

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26. Remember camping overnight in lawn chairs waiting for a retailer’s “doorbusters”...
SHOPPING
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Mix 95.7FM

Attention Kmart Shoppers, We Are Closed For Good

It is the end of an era for many Michiganders as the final Kmart location has closed its doors. When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, there was one department store that my sister and I loved to go to with mom, and that was Kmart. Sure there...
RETAIL

