On Wednesday night, in a game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded everyone why he is the best player in the world. The game of basketball, a team sport, has always had a weird obsession with which participant could lay claim to the title of being the best individual player in the world. During his heyday, nobody questioned whether or not Barry Bonds was the best baseball player on the planet; his seven MVP awards lay proof to the claim.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO