DOVER - Cape Henlopen scored two goals in the first quarter and never looked back in defeating Smyrna 4-0 for the Vikings’ fifth consecutive DIAA Division I Field Hockey Tournament championship on Saturday at Dover High School. “I love it because it's a great feeling,” Cape’s Reagan Ciabattoni said. “I do it for the team. We come out every day to practice and work very hard. It’s the best.” ...

SMYRNA, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO