TV Series

Succession Season 3 Episode 6

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession Season 3 Episode 6 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV Fanatic

Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 3

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, tensions mounted as the search continued, forcing Dexter on a dangerous path. What did his Dark Passenger have to say about how different his mission is these days?. Meanwhile, Harrison continued to get closer to Audrey, revealing a fatal flaw in the...
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Conspicuous Gallantry

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less brutal. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 picked up in the aftermath of a mission gone wrong, and thanks to the non-linear way of telling what really happened, we learned Jason was responsible for a building with his team exploding.
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Reclamation

Saying goodbye in The Walking Dead universe usually consists of bloodshed, tears, and scheming, but Al got one of the best goodbyes in the franchise's history. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 was all about Al in what can only be described as Maggie Grace's final episode -- for now.
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Free Will Is Never Free

Tariq and company are back. And they are off to an incredible start. After a lengthy hiatus, the whole crew, and then some, is back, and nary a day has passed from the events of Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 10, which saw Jabari dead and Tariq and Cane becoming the unlikeliest of allies.
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Can It All Be So Simple

That's how you tie things up before the holidays. Everyone, even Asher, firmed up their football futures on All American Season 4 Episode 5. Now they can get back to the personal drama for which the series is best known. Since, as the title suggests, football is a big part...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Old Dogs, New Tricks

Caretaker burnout is real, and it's commendable that the series devoted an hour to hammering that message home. So often, the focus is on the person in need of care, but as we saw with George and Celeste on The Resident Season 5 Episode 8, taking care of someone else also takes its toll on a person and can affect their health as well.
TV Fanatic

Euphoria Season 2 Gets January Premiere, Teaser Trailer

It's been a long time since we've had a fresh installment of Euphoria. The award-winning Zendaya-led drama series first premiered in the summer of 2019. It landed a quick renewal because it was a big hit with younger viewers HBO was trying to capture. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that production...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Will Jason Lose His Job?

Jason's health woes have been at the center of SEAL Team Season 5, and it looks like his time as the leader of Bravo Team could be coming to an end. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 shed light on the following theory:. Jason could have a TBI. When you...
TV Fanatic

Ragdoll Sneak Peek: The Killer's Weapon of Choice

We've got an exclusive sneak peek at Ragdoll Season 1 Episode 3, premiering Thursday, November 25 on AMC+. Rose's erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds, but Baxter won't listen. In the clip, Edmunds and Rose work alone, trying to track the killer's movements. That gives Edmunds time to quiz Rose,...
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Otis Had to Die

Over 10 seasons, we’ve seen several crucial “Chicago Fire” characters depart. A few met sadly tragic ends before concluding their time on the show. Now, “Chicago Fire” continues to reflect on the death of fireman Brian “Otis” Zvonecek after his heroic save during season eight. Zvonecek was previously played by actor Yuri Sardarov.
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Cast Members Show Support for Co-Star Cassandra James and Trans Community

While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
Variety

Jerry Douglas, Longtime Star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Dies at 88

Jerry Douglas, the actor best known for playing patriarch John Abbott on the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” died Nov. 9 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 88. Douglas was a mainstay of CBS’ top-rated daytime serial for more than 30 years in the role of the square-jawed cosmetics magnate and pillar of “Y&R’s” fictional Genoa City. He also racked up dozens of TV guests shots and supporting roles in movies over his long career, ranging from “The Bionic Woman,” “Barnaby Jones” and “The Streets of San Francisco” to “Arrested Development,” “Cold Case” and “Melrose...
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: The Real Reason Why Lisseth Chavez Won’t Return

Fans of “Chicago PD” might be wondering whatever happened to Officer Vanessa Rojas aka Lisseth Chavez? Her story was just heating up on the show’s seventh season. She was introduced early in the season and quickly became part of the central plot. When season eight aired, it was sans Chavez – and her character was no longer mentioned.
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
