Dexter Morgan struggles to escape his violent past in the latest trailer for the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood. The brief teaser provides a host of new footage as it throws us back into the twisted world of the charming serial killer after all these years, ramping up the tension as Dexter's dual lives suddenly collide. The revival recently premiered on Showtime, and you can get a tease of what's to come by watching the new season 1 trailer below.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO