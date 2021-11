[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5, “Till Death.”]. Dark horses, actually. Plural. That’s the new name Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) have given themselves in the 70-plus days since the nuclear bomb dropped. They’ve become “outlaws with a code” — so not really outlaws then, huh? — and they’re trying to show people the “right way to live,” because everyone’s mission is now the same as Morgan’s (Lennie James), even when they haven’t known him for all that long in the scheme of things. Anyway, here’s how it happens.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO