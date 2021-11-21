ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Meet the Actor Who Plays Gary DeMayo

“NCIS: Los Angeles” introduces the character Gary DeMayo, played by Charles Malik Whitfield. Get to know the newest addition to the cast. Last night’s episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” introduces a new actor to the cast. Charles Malik Whitfield plays Gary DeMayo, the man who holds bus riders hostage in episode six of Season 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith Takes In an ‘Unreasonable Amount of Beauty’ in New Photo

Renee Felice Smith, now that she’s no longer on NCIS: Los Angeles, has much more free time for the first time in years. So, go figure, she’s doing a lot of traveling. Smith is using her Instagram account to document all her get-aways. And this weekend, she’s can’t say enough about Zion National Park. It’s almost as if she’s still the chatty Nell Jones, the intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. She snapped a shot of the Utah park and captioned it “unreasonable amount of beauty out here, kids.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Kensi and Deeks Prove the On-Screen Couple Are Goals

Since Season 6 of NCIS: Los Angeles, the relationship between Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen’s characters has been adored by countless fans. Now in the middle of Season 13, Deeks and Kensi are married, and the actors are having more fun than ever. The CBS Twitter account shared a collection of on-set photos that demonstrate their relationship perfectly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Sarah Shares Touching Beach Pic Snapped by Daniela Ruah

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” team is also one big, happy family off the screen as well. As it turns out, Daniela Ruah is married to Eric Christian Olsen’s brother, David Olsen. He is also a stunt double for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” This means that while Ruah and Olsen are married on the show, they are still family outside of the “NCIS” universe as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Producers Reveal What Everyone Calls LL Cool J on Set

Despite being a famous rapper and star on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” LL Cool J would rather people on-set call him something else. Earlier this week, Outsider sat in on a Q&A with “NCIS: Los Angeles” supervising producer Chris Molnar and “NCIS” supervising producer Richie Owens. The two graduated from Miami University and appeared on a webinar with Miami alumni to talk about the two shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Snaps Sweet ‘Mamas and Daughters’ Beach Day Pics

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah took advantage of the fantastic California weather this weekend to spend some time at the beach in Malibu. The whole family joined Ruah. She posted the sweetest photos of her five-year-old daughter Sierra, along with Sierra’s cousins. Coincidentally, the cousins are actually the daughters of Ruah’s “NCIS” co-star, Eric Christian Olsen. Though we don’t see Olsen in Ruah’s post, we do see a sweet snap of Ruah and his wife, Sarah Wright Olsen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: When Will the Show Return from Hiatus?

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is doing what most network shows do around this time: taking a mid-season break. The show is going on hiatus for the holiday season, when Thanksgiving and Christmas programming will take over for the moment. After Sunday’s episode, “Sundown,” it’s unclear when “NCIS: Los Angeles” will officially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Caleb Castille Shares Hysterical Photo Ahead of New Episode

Before the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles tonight, Caleb Castille shared a great photo from the set of the new episode. It involves a bus and a big explosion. Despite the chaos in the background of the photo, Castille is all smiles. His photo on Instagram got fans excited right before the premiere of the new episode tonight. It shows the aftermath of a dangerous situation that the agent got himself into. Rountree was supposed to be going undercover and it looks like he bit off more than he can chew. Check it out below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy