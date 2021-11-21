ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason walks through the hospital -- all of his team are injured and we don't know why. We learn an RPG could have brought a building down, and Clay sets off on a mission to ask everyone what they remember. He can't...

TVLine

The Flash, DWTS, Yellowstone, 9-1-1, SEAL Team

It’s not time to carve the turkey just yet, but we’re certainly feeling thankful for another jam-packed week of entertaining television. In our newest Quotes of the Week compilation below, we’ve gathered more than 15 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 spoilers: John, Kayce, and new arrivals

You may have heard already that Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Under a Blanket of Red” — want to get a few more details about the story?. To the surprise of no one, there are a number of different things that the episode will be juggling. Take, for starters, what you’ve seen in the promo including Jamie trying his absolute best to get information on his biological father. He knows now that Riggins has some sort of connection to him and with that, he’ll be visiting the guy behind bars.
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: The Team Makes Dramatic Return to Afghanistan in Upcoming Episode

SEAL Team is coming back this Sunday with a hard-hitting and emotional episode. In the upcoming episode “What’s Past is Prologue” Bravo heads back to Afghanistan. Fans should brace themselves for an emotional episode as the team weighs in on the current state of affairs overseas and the War on Terror. The show employs veterans who work behind the scenes. So, fans may be getting a look at how those who served really feel about the situation.
TV Fanatic

Max Thieriot: SEAL Team Star Prepping Cal Fire Drama for CBS

SEAL Team may have left CBS behind for Paramount+, but one of its stars is staying in business with the Eye network. According to Deadline, Max Thieriot is developing Cal Fire, a new series based on Thieriot's "experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor."
TV Fanatic

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 1

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1, it was all hands on deck to save the family following the events of the finale. Meanwhile, Tariq found a way to get back into Standfield after Jabari's death. However, he found himself in a complicated scenario when a new face...
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Reclamation

Saying goodbye in The Walking Dead universe usually consists of bloodshed, tears, and scheming, but Al got one of the best goodbyes in the franchise's history. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 was all about Al in what can only be described as Maggie Grace's final episode -- for now.
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Smoke Signals

Dexter's getting all warm and fuzzy. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, Dexter pushes his limits, trying to stave off a criminal investigation. It's not as easy to be a serial killer in Iron Lake as it was in Miami. Come to think of it, maybe it is...
Outsider.com

‘Seal Team’: Could Jason Lose His Job?

Jason Hayes has been put through the ringer on “SEAL Team” lately. In the most recent episode, “Conspicuous Gallantry,” a building explosion partially caused by Jason lands the whole team in the hospital. Except, Jason doesn’t remember what happened. The episode was told in flashbacks as the team tried to...
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Sundown

A sobering message about the treatment of veterans was at the heart of this episode. The fact that this message was embedded in a hostage drama made it more effective on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6. It was easy to feel for Gary DeMayo, the gunman who took...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Old Dogs, New Tricks

Caretaker burnout is real, and it's commendable that the series devoted an hour to hammering that message home. So often, the focus is on the person in need of care, but as we saw with George and Celeste on The Resident Season 5 Episode 8, taking care of someone else also takes its toll on a person and can affect their health as well.
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Can It All Be So Simple

That's how you tie things up before the holidays. Everyone, even Asher, firmed up their football futures on All American Season 4 Episode 5. Now they can get back to the personal drama for which the series is best known. Since, as the title suggests, football is a big part...
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Star Matt Lauria Discusses the Many Mysteries of Josh Folsom

We've loved watching Matt Lauria since he appeared as Luke Cafferty on Friday Night Lights. His career took off from then, and he's starred in numerous series since, including Parenthood, Kingdom, Tell Me a Story, and even the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Currently, Lauria stars as criminologist Josh Folsom,...
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV Fanatic

Ragdoll Sneak Peek: The Killer's Weapon of Choice

We've got an exclusive sneak peek at Ragdoll Season 1 Episode 3, premiering Thursday, November 25 on AMC+. Rose's erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds, but Baxter won't listen. In the clip, Edmunds and Rose work alone, trying to track the killer's movements. That gives Edmunds time to quiz Rose,...
