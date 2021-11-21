SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8

You may have heard already that Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Under a Blanket of Red” — want to get a few more details about the story?. To the surprise of no one, there are a number of different things that the episode will be juggling. Take, for starters, what you’ve seen in the promo including Jamie trying his absolute best to get information on his biological father. He knows now that Riggins has some sort of connection to him and with that, he’ll be visiting the guy behind bars.

