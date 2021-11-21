ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Daniels runs for 280 yards, 5 TDs; NAU beats Cal Poly 45-21

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Daniels 280 yards rushing and five touchdowns — both career highs — to help Northern Arizona beat Cal Poly 45-21 on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.

Daniels, a 6-foot-2, 225 pound freshman, finished the season with 1,146 yards rushing and became just the 17th player in program history to run for at least 1,000 yards — the first since Casey Jahn had 1,035 yards rushing in 2015.

Lepi Lataimua scored on a 1-yard run to cap a nine-play, 61-yard drive and give Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky Conference) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter but two plays from scrimmage later RJ Martinez hit Coleman Owen for a 62-yard touchdown to make it 7-7 and NAU outscored the Mustangs 31-7 in second quarter to take control.

Daniels scored on runs of 3, 13, and 23 yards before taking a handoff, exploding up the middle and cutting left before winning a race down the left sideline for a 90-yard touchdown give Northern Arizona (4-6, 3-4) a 38-14 halftime lead.

Cal Poly committed four of its five turnovers in the second quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

NAU running back Kevin Daniels aiming for a grand

Northern Arizona’s goal in its final week of the regular season is to defeat the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road, sending the seniors off on a positive note and building off a win for the spring and the 2022 season. There is a record on the line for the...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
Person
Kevin Daniels
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#Mustangs
247Sports

Stability of Cristobal's culture to be put to the test this week

At the core of Oregon's success under Mario Cristobal is the culture he has fostered. The stability of what he has built will be tested this week. Winning doesn't challenge a group's psychology the same way losing does. It can be easy in wins to come together and celebrate your shared successes, like Oregon has done nine times already this season. But, losses can create frustration, friction and even crush the camaraderie of a team. People rarely take offense when the finger is pointed in their direction because of how well things are going, when it's pointed in blame, things don't go as well.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Dominic Mendez signs with Cal Poly wrestling

ORCUTT, Calif. - Righetti High School standout senior wrestler Dominic Mendez will stay close for college as he signs with Cal Poly. Mendez is currently ranked #1 in California in the 113 pound weight class. He was fourth in 2020 at the CIF State Championships as a sophomore in the...
ORCUTT, CA
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fourteen members of Oregon's 2021 class have already avoided redshirt

The number of true freshmen who will not redshirt in 2021 is now at 14 players. Defensive back Daymon David passed the four-game limit in Oregon's win over Washington State. After nine players accomplished that against Stanford in October, two more players moved beyond the four-game threshold against UCLA and Cal respectively, the class is left with only a few more players who seem likely to redshirt.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Rece Davis has optimistic message for Oklahoma after new CFP rankings released

ESPN college football host Rece Davis said that there is hope for the Oklahoma Sooners following the latest College Football Playoff rankings. In the Week 13 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, there were risers and sinkers. With the Oregon Ducks and Wake Forest Demon Deacons each losing their second games of the season, that allowed teams to climb. One of them was the Oklahoma Sooners, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 10.
OKLAHOMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cal Poly goes up against Sac State

Sacramento State (1-1) vs. Cal Poly (1-1) Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Cal Poly look to bounce back from losses. Sacramento State fell short in an 89-56 game at Utah on Saturday. Cal Poly lost 60-57 loss at home to North Dakota State on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

661K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy