Amazon CloudFront Supports Configurable CORS and Custom HTTP Response Headers

Hoffmann: My name is Marc Hoffmann. I've been working with Java since the very first release, 1.0. I did Java projects with every release, from that time. For context, I would like to tell you what I'm doing today. This is what I do during the day. These systems, as you see a screenshot here, manage Railroad traffic. Railroad is actually a domain, which is more than 150 years old. This really sounds like legacy systems. Indeed, we develop and maintain such systems for more than 15 years. Actually, these systems have a real business case and provide real value. They do work. Probably, you're in a similar situation, that you cannot just pick the latest and shiniest software tools and features and develop a new project every other day. You work on a system which provides some value for your clients, for your company, and that needs to be maintained in the long run. I'm actually interested in that. How old is the software you're currently working on? What Java version are you currently using in production? This is an example for me. The software is about 15 years old. In production, we have Java 11.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO