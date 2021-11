Bad news for fans clamoring for a third Battlefront game. There's no denying that Star Wars' Battlefront video game series has a cult following amongst gamers and diehard fans of the science-fiction epic alike. This is why the fan clamor has been strong for Electronic Arts to come up with a third installment, something that has been rumored for quite some time now. As it stands, we've yet to get confirmation about Star Wars Battlefront III and as evidenced by its publisher's social media activity over the last couple of months, it seems like EA has other plans in mind.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO