Broncos claim SWJCFC title

nmmiathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico Military Institute Bronco football team captured their 10th win of the season, along with their first-ever Southwestern Junior College Football Conference title, downing Tyler Junior College in convincing fashion at home in the Wool Bowl on Saturday, 45-10. It was another dominant performance by the Broncos,...

nmmiathletics.com

clarendonlive.com

Broncos win bi-district title

The Broncos took control of the game early and never looked back in their 43-6 win over Sunray last week in Bushland to claim the Bi-District Championship. The win keeps Clarendon alive in the playoffs and put them in the Area Round against Wink on Thursday, November 18. The Broncos have only had one pre-district loss this season and they are looking to add another trophy to their season accomplishments.
FOOTBALL
rdrnews.com

Broncos set to face off with Tyler for title

Playing in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference has been a grind considering how many talented teams there are. On any given Saturday, any team can rise above anyone else. Now, the New Mexico Military Institute has a chance to separate themselves from the pack by becoming a conference champion....
COLLEGE SPORTS
rdrnews.com

NMMI Broncos beat Tyler 45-10, capture conference title

The New Mexico Military Institute Bronco football team captured their 10th win of the season, along with their first-ever Southwestern Junior College Football Conference title, downing Tyler Junior College in convincing fashion at home in the Wool Bowl on Saturday, 45-10. It was another dominant performance by the Broncos, covering...
COLLEGE SPORTS
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles claim CB Mac McCain off waivers from the Broncos

The Eagles beat the Broncos two weeks ago in Denver and on Wednesday they brought a former Bronco back to Philadelphia. The Eagles claimed rookie cornerback Mac McCain off waivers from the Broncos. There was an open roster spot after the team placed linebacker Davion Taylor on Injured Reserve earlier in the day.
NFL
