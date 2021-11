One of my favorite mountains is ready to open for the season. Sunday River Ski Resort in Bethel will kick off the season Thursday (11/18) at 9am according to their website. Thanks to the cooler temps over the past week Sunday River has been blasting the snow-guns in preparation of opening day. Over the summer they expanded much of the terrain that can be covered by the snow guns. They added over 9 1/2 miles of new snow piping plus, close to 125 new snow guns to cover the trails!

