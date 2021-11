NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Sikeston eighth grade basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with an easy 60-32 win over New Madrid County Central Thursday night. Sikeston raced out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter behind nine points from Ben James, who finished the game with a game-high 18. Will Lape and Drake Williams each added nine points for the Bulldogs who put 10 players in the scoring column.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO