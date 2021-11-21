ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' missed chances, injury lead to frustrating start to homestand

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. – Yes, the San Jose Sharks needed a save on the Washington Capitals’ first shot of the game. And no, it’s not wise to take a penalty and leave Alex Ovechkin open for a one-timer at the top of the circle on the ensuing power play....

raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
chatsports.com

Balanced Attack Leads Dons Past Sharks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Playing in front of a fans at home for the first time since Feb. 2020, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (1-0) cruised to victory on opening night at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center with a 98-64 win over LIU (0-1) on Tuesday evening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Hornets Start Homestand with a Bang

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Miles Bridges Postgame. Prior to Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks, James Borrego had never coached on his birthday since taking over the Charlotte Hornets three years ago. The team then opened up its four-game homestand by giving him the best possible gift it could – a 104-96 victory.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks’ upcoming homestand is prime chance to reverse Garden struggles

The conspiracy theory the Knicks have an extra challenge defending home court at the Garden because road teams get up to play there is no — to use a Tom Thibodeau phrase — “bulls—t.”. The Knicks (7-6) begin a three-game homestand, starting Monday versus Indiana, followed Wednesday against Orlando and...
NBA
