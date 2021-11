The Parkland Men's Soccer team, who finished their regular season at 14-3-1, has been selected as an at-large selection for the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer Championship as a No. 5 seed. They will play in a round robin pool against No. 4 seed Georgia Military College (13-2), the Atlantic District Champions, and No. 9 seed Mississippi Gulf Coast College (11-5-2), the Gulf South District Champions. If they win their pool, they will go onto the semifinals on November 19th against the winner of another pool. Finals are November 20th.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO