Broncos keep wide receiver Tim Patrick, finalizing a 3-year, $30 million deal

The Broncos are finalizing a deal to sign wide receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year, $30 million deal, sources confirmed to The Gazette. Patrick will earn $18 million guaranteed with the contract having a max value of $34 million over the three years.

Patrick, 27, has been one of the Broncos' top receivers the past two seasons, totaling 1,265 yards, 88 receptions and 10 touchdowns over the last 25 games. Now in his fourth season, Patrick has 37 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games this season.

Going undrafted out of Utah, Patrick's story has been a remarkable one, being cut by three teams over the course of his career. He joined the Broncos in 2018, originally being used as a practice squad player and special teams member. He's since become one of the Broncos' most reliable targets in recent years, dropping only one pass the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Patrick now soon-to-be signed, the Broncos will likely shift their focus to wide receiver Courtland Sutton and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, both of who new General Manager George Paton has said are a priority for long-term deals. If Paton can keep Patrick and Sutton, while still having Jerry Jeudy on his rookie contract, the Broncos could boast one of the best receiving corps in football for the long haul.