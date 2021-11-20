Central edges Bedford on late TD to advance to PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal

Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine dives over Bedford’s Justin Arnold for the game-winning touchdown on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium. Gary M. Baranec/For The Tribune-Democrat

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – The highly anticipated rematch between Bedford and Central in Friday night’s PIAA Class 3A first-round matchup at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium lived up to the hype.

Much like their regular-season meeting with the Scarlet Dragons, however, the Bisons fell just short.

The margin was much closer this time, but Bedford lost 20-14 in the second contest this season between the two Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference members.

Central prevailed 41-27 back on Oct. 8 and avenged last year’s 28-13 loss in the PIAA playoffs.

“Anytime you lose, it stings, but certainly this one stings a lot,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “They’re a good team, we played well. Both times, turnovers got the best of us.

“Credit to them, they made enough plays to win and we didn’t. That’s why they’re going on and we’re going home.”

The Dragons turned two Bisons turnovers into points.

The first came in the first quarter as Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine found Hunter Smith from 5 yards out as he was falling to the ground for a 7-0 lead with 3:21 in the frame.

“We did not turn it over, although we missed a fourth-and-1 that gave them a touchdown,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “I thought our defense played well, played really good at times. We got fumbles when they gave us fumbles, and that was probably the difference in the game.”

The scoring pass tied Hoenstine for the state single-season passing touchdown record with 54. He shares that mark with Penns Valley graduate Aaron Tobias who set it in 2019.

Bedford’s defense, though, had an answer, stuffing the Scarlet Dragons on a fourth-and-1 attempt at their own 16. Trenton Price scored on a draw play up the middle. Lizzy Martz’s kick tied the game at 7 at the half.

“It’s a good test for us, and to know that we can play with those teams,” Baker said. “Bedford, the best thing they have is their toughness. They’re physical, and the best thing we can say about us in the second half is that we stood up to it.”

The Bisons defenders struck again on fourth down about midway through the third quarter. That set up Ethan Weber for a 74-yard dart to Max Washington on a gadget play to give Bedford a 14-7 lead with 5:12 left in the frame.

That is where the game started to get away.

Central recovered a fumble late in the third frame. Early in the fourth, Central turned that into points as Hoenstine scored on a quarterback draw to tie the game at 14 with just over nine minutes to go.

Following a three-and-out by Bedford, Hoenstine found paydirt for the second time on the ground from 4 yards out with 4:07 left in the game.

“We’re really fortunate to have an amazing group of senior football players that just love the game and work so hard,” Steele said. “I’m disappointed for them because they earned it. I thought we were going to pull it out. It just didn’t happen.”

Steele took an extra moment to salute a special senior class after they wrapped up their careers having won four subregional titles.

“Some of those guys played as ninth-graders, they won four district championships, won a heck of a lot of football games,” he said. “I’d be willing to bet they won as many in their four-year careers as any in the history of Bedford football. My heart breaks for them because they’re such great kids.”

Central awaits the winner of Saturday’s District 10 championship game between Grove City and Slippery Rock.