3 shot in Colorado high school parking lot, suspect in custody

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 5 days ago

Three people were shot Friday afternoon at Hinkley High School in Aurora. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the police department.

Late Friday the Aurora Police Department announced on Twitter that a 16-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The shootings came just four days after six students were wounded in a park near Aurora Central High School.

Police received word of the shooting at the school, located at 1250 S. Chambers Road, around noon, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a news conference Friday. Two victims were transported to a local hospital and a third person took themselves to get care at the hospital, the department said in tweets.

The three people are all under 18. Two are students at Hinkley, while the third is a student at APS Avenues, Wilson said. Police are still determining who is a suspect and who is a victim.

Wilson said the shootings are believed to have stemmed from a fight in the parking lot.

A district security officer fired at the shooter and applied a tourniquet to one of the people shot.

Wilson didn't know if Friday's shootings were connected to Monday's attack at Nome Park.

Police are still looking for the suspects behind that shooting. However, police located a white pickup truck that is believed to be connected to Friday's shooting.

Wilson said following Friday's shooting that threats were made on social media toward Gateway and Rangeview high schools. She pleaded with parents to stay aware of their children's activity online because of suspicions they may be able to acquire guns using social media.

"These are our kids that are shooting one another. We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever," Wilson said. "I need the parents to get involved, I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars and making sure they're taking these guns away from kids."

Junior Angela Flores told The Denver Gazette she had decided to leave school for the day because things were wrapping up for Thanksgiving break. She had just gotten back from the store with her mother when they got word of the shootings.

News of two shootings this week victimizing Aurora high school children has students and parents shaken. Flores said the attacks at Hinkley and near Central make her scared to come back from the holiday break in case there's another shooting.

"What would have happened if I'd stayed? It would've been terrifying, to be honest," she said.

Parent Daniel Younge, whose 16-year-old daughter attends Hinkley, said the shootings make him want the school to return to online learning.

"I want them to go back online if this is going to keep happening. If this is going to be a recurring thing, I'm going to be upset with it, especially if mine get hurt."

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement his office is committed to "using every tool we have" to prosecute anyone connected with the attacks.

"This is the second shooting in Aurora this week that has impacted students’ ability to feel safe at school. No child or teenager should be fearful just going to class — a normal activity we can all relate to."

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly called for a commitment of time and resources to the city's Youth Violence Prevention Program and public safety, saying investment in the safety of children is everyone's responsibility.

"This week’s violence near our schools is heartbreaking and I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish experienced by the victims and their families," he said. "In addition, teachers and students at our schools are impacted by this outbreak of violence."

Wilson was headed to a peaceful march at Kenton Elementary School in response to Monday's shooting when Friday's events unfolded. She said she's tired of the shootings and wants change.

"Obviously we were all shaken by what happened on Monday. As we're driving to a peace march we have another," Wilson said. "I'm very frustrated and I think everyone in this community should be very angry."

