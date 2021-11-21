How to Detect Language and Translate text in Android with Firebase ML Kit

A paper in Nature reports that a Braingate Brain Computer Interface (BCI) enabled a man paralyzed from the neck down to have his thoughts translated to text with 94% accuracy. An intracortical BCI tdecodes attempted handwriting movements from neural activity in the motor cortex and translates it to text in real-time, using a recurrent neural network decoding approach. The patient paralysed from spinal cord injury, achieved typing speeds of 90 characters per minute with 94.1% raw accuracy online, and greater than 99% accuracy offline with a general-purpose autocorrect. These typing speeds exceed those reported for any other BCI, and are comparable to typical smartphone typing speeds of individuals in the age group of our participant (115 characters per minute). Finally, theoretical considerations explain why temporally complex movements, such as handwriting, may be fundamentally easier to decode than point-to-point movements. This is a new approach for BCIs and demonstrates the feasibility of accurately decoding rapid, dexterous movements years after paralysis.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO