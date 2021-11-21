ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

App Gạo is a New & Digitized Charity Experience

By Thu-Yen Nguyen
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of the time, people don’t have time or may not be mindful enough to do careful research and follow-up with their donations. We needed a faster,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
studybreaks.com

Social Media Apps Are the Perfect Platforms for Digital Deception

Cybercrime rates have exploded since the onset of the pandemic, encompassing everything from identity fraud to even some of the most classic of crimes. You open the social media apps on your phone and scroll through your feeds. After a few swipes, you see an ad for a work-from-home position as a “payments clerk.” With your interest piqued, you continue reading to discover the position pays $1,500 a week. Needing no further incentive, you reach out and send your resume to the contact email provided.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Fooz bets on charity mixed with digital for a winning combo

While lucky draws are certainly nothing new in the region, new digital platforms have recently emerged that enable people to experience the same thrill and joy of lucky draws regardless of where they are in the world. The newest to launch is Fooz, a UAE-born online platform introduced by Arab...
HOBBIES
penbaypilot.com

United Midcoast Charities Announces New Development Manager

United Midcoast Charities (UMC) recently welcomed KC Christensen as its development manager. In this new position, Christensen will collaborate with current donors, funders, board members and community leaders to expand philanthropic support, write grants and coordinate special events promoting UMC’s grantmaking program. “I’m delighted to join UMC’s dedicated team to...
WALDO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beta Tests#Rice
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Suntree’s Ruff Houz Bark Park provides charity opportunities, unique experience

SUNTREE – Ruff Houz Bark Park, located at 3290 Suntree Blvd., Suite 102 is a relatively unique business. “We are an indoor air-conditioned dog park and bar. We do have outdoor,” said owner Melissa Impallomeni. “We allow the dogs to come in and play off-leash in our off-leash area and their owners can have beverages and sit down and watch them play and run around and we have sporting events on TV. We have rotating food trucks. We do fundraiser events for local charities. We have splash pools set up for the dogs and we have a small dog space for little dogs too.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
nonprofitquarterly.org

Taking Local Currency Digital: A New Experiment Emerges

Back in 2006, the Schumacher Center for a New Economics, a nonprofit where I work, helped to established BerkShares, Inc. a local currency issuer. Then as now, the idea behind BerkShares was to galvanize residents in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and surrounding areas to purchase more goods and services locally. The local currency could be converted into US dollars but is designed to be spent directly in the area. The theory of change involves both encouraging local economic activity—increasing the economic multiplier effect, in technical parlance—while fostering bonds of community.
PITTSFIELD, MA
policeandsecuritynews.com

Brand-new App Available

Behind every sexual assault case is a person whose life has been irrevocably altered. The first responders, law enforcement investigators, forensic nurse examiners, laboratory analysts, victim advocates, and attorneys who support and interact with victims in different ways can work together to positively impact a victim’s post-assault experience and improve healing and recovery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
The Drum

Aligning the KX digital experience with the state of the art facilities

Having worked extensively with KX London, the state of the art gym, spa and health food restaurant within the private members club in the heart of Chelsea, we're so pleased to have relaunched a sleek, modern website with mobile strategy at its core. Continuing a decade long relationship with Propeller, our project team were pumped to be launching a new iteration of their site.
LIFESTYLE
uga.edu

Digital Debris: How an App Is Changing the Trajectory of Athens’ Litter Abatement

Take a walk around your neighborhood: maybe to the closest busy intersection, maybe on the trail behind your house. What do you see?. Likely, litter. Nearly eight billion people inhabit the Earth, so it’s difficult not to become desensitized to the growing presence of chip bags, plastic bottles and cigarette butts along roadways, sidewalks and even out in nature.
ENVIRONMENT
buckeyefirearms.org

Experience As a New Hunter

“There is so much to learn and so much to mess up.”. “The sheer number of things to remember is mind boggling.”. These are thoughts I had while taking my hunter education course with my daughter some seven years ago. We both were in over our heads for the first few lessons, but she had a big advantage — she was 12 and I was in my mid-30’s. I had at least a half of a lifetime without a hunter’s perspective and learning new things can be hard to incorporate into an already-established worldview. Lifelong hunters sometimes forget about this and seem bewildered that someone else’s experiences have been so different. I feel like I have an advantage, having seen both sides authentically.
HOBBIES
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
doppleronline.ca

Self-isolation now required for children not fully vaxxed and in same household as unvaccinated close contacts: health unit

In response to the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases amongst children and youth and to minimize infection rates in school settings, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has revised the class order for self-isolation, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, Section 22, to include those 18 years and younger who are not fully vaccinated and who live in the same house with an unimmunized person who has been identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19. Such individuals are now required to self-isolate for 10 days along with the close contact in that household.
KIDS
tspr.org

New experiment for farmers market in Macomb

John Greenwood, Manager of the Macomb Farmers Market, said organizers will try something new by holding a winter market. “We decided to give this a try. It’s an experiment. It may go, it may not. You don’t know until you try,” Greenwood said. The winter markets will be held on...
MACOMB, MO
HackerNoon

The Open Metaverse: A Definitive Guide to Zero and Wilder World

Wilder World / Zero is the metaverse opportunity of a lifetime. It is vying to become Facebook's primary competition for dominance. This project is like a real life version of Ready Player One. You can invest through wilder wheels, air wild shoes, and soon digital condos and land. Head to https://www.wilderworld.com/ for more.
INTERNET
Connersville News-Examiner

New threads, new experience

The Spartanettes unveiled the new uniforms they will be wearing when they make their trip to Hawaii to preform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day parade on Dec. 7. “It’s my dream vacation,” senior cheerleader Brooke Sudhoff said. “I want to live there someday, so it’ll be great to go and see what it’s like.”
APPAREL
HackerNoon

Can Social Networks Become Decentralised?

Twitter has responded to users’ rising interest in decentralised technologies and will try to contribute to their development and to make them part of its user experience. The appointment of Tess Renearsson has caused a stir in Silicon Valley against the backdrop of the growing Web 3.0 initiative of big data companies. The services that will be using such technologies will not have ownership of the user data they collect and will not be able to monetise them. On the contrary, users may start earning from the personal information they provide online, and a share of the revenues from ads can start going to the users directly.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

738
Followers
10K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy