App Gạo is a New & Digitized Charity Experience

“There is so much to learn and so much to mess up.”. “The sheer number of things to remember is mind boggling.”. These are thoughts I had while taking my hunter education course with my daughter some seven years ago. We both were in over our heads for the first few lessons, but she had a big advantage — she was 12 and I was in my mid-30’s. I had at least a half of a lifetime without a hunter’s perspective and learning new things can be hard to incorporate into an already-established worldview. Lifelong hunters sometimes forget about this and seem bewildered that someone else’s experiences have been so different. I feel like I have an advantage, having seen both sides authentically.

