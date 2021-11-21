ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Global Conflict Centers on God's People

By HENRY M. MORRIS III, D.MIN.
icr.org
 3 days ago

God that made the world...hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation. (Acts 17:24, 26) The foundation for global conflict lies in God’s promise to...

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

arcamax.com

How can a loving God judge people as sinners?

Q: I cannot reconcile how people can believe in a loving God while believing that he judges people as sinners. – G.J. A: People are quick to label God as unjust for judging sin, but we must acknowledge God’s infinite compassion that sent His Son to show us the way out of our sinful nature. Jesus came to Earth and walked among mankind to experience the same temptations that were set before us and to triumph over them. Satan tempted Jesus, just as he tempted Adam. Satan offered Jesus power and glory if He would forsake God.
RELIGION
icr.org

The Captain of Our Salvation

But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man. For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings. (Hebrews 2:9-10)
RELIGION
The Associated Press

In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God’s hand

(RNS) — It is early morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Kevin Burrell is half asleep and wrapped tightly in his sleeping bag. Before surrendering his warm cocoon to the chilly morning air, he hears the call of a hermit thrush just above his tent, coaxing him to stay in bed for just a few seconds longer. The flutelike tune stops but is promptly followed by the quick chirps of a northern cardinal and the cheerful song of a tufted titmouse.
ANIMALS
icr.org

Evil People Hate God's People

Do not I hate them, O LORD, that hate thee? and am not I grieved with those that rise up against thee? I hate them with perfect hatred: I count them mine enemies. (Psalm 139:21-22) Once a conscious choice has been made to reject God’s truth and love, an individual...
RELIGION
Picayune Item

A reminder to live a life in God’s image

I’ve said it many times before, and I haven’t changed by mind – I make major decisions in the cemetery. Nowhere else are the priorities of life as clear to me. A visit to the cemetery is the quickest way I know to shift my perspective from ‘here and now’ to ‘there and forever.’
RELIGION
icr.org

Evil Hearts Produce Evil Deeds

And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. (John 3:19) Make no mistake—those who love evil hate righteousness. Petty selfishness is often invoked to justify a host of social evils, and the sin burden constantly overlays human behavior. But an evil heart produces evil deeds and drives an evil person to commit atrocities. “For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved” (John 3:20).
RELIGION
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: His day is coming

Everyone has and uses calendars all the time, so we know the month and date. I bet you even have some special dates marked on your family’s calendar, as well. Is your birthday circled and other’s family members’ birthdays circled? How about special holidays like Easter and Christmas? We mark those dates, so we won’t forget them and can get ready ahead of time.
RELIGION
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Valley ministry helps people manage and resolve conflicts

Despite living in a world where it seems people talk “at” each other instead with each other, spaces of peacemaking still exist for people desiring to navigate their conflicts better—whether in a marriage, between friends, within a workplace, on a social media feed or even within one’s own heart. One...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
icr.org

The Danger of Willful Sin

Because he hath despised the word of the LORD, and hath broken his commandment, that soul shall utterly be cut off; his iniquity shall be upon him. (Numbers 15:31) Under the Mosaic law, there was ample provision for forgiveness of sins committed unintentionally. “If any soul sin through ignorance, then he shall bring a she goat of the first year for a sin offering. And the priest shall make an atonement for the soul that sinneth ignorantly...and it shall be forgiven him” (Numbers 15:27-28). However, as in our text, it was altogether different for one who deliberately disobeyed God’s law. One who would so despise God’s commandment was to be put to death.
RELIGION
icr.org

Let God Be True

For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect? God forbid: yea, let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written. That thou mightest be justified in thy sayings, and mightest overcome when thou art judged. (Romans 3:3-4)
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

Discerning God’s answer to prayer

Last week, we looked at scripture that concerned just how God does answer our prayers. Previously, we learned that God always answers our prayers. God’s answer may be yes, maybe no and maybe to patiently wait awhile. When God says “no,” it is to keep us from doing something that...
RELIGION
icr.org

The Prosperity of the Ungodly

Righteous art thou, O LORD, when I plead with thee: yet let me talk with thee of thy judgments: Wherefore doth the way of the wicked prosper? wherefore are all they happy that deal very treacherously? (Jeremiah 12:1) One of the perennial theological problems is the apparent prosperity of the...
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

Hospitality, kindness of God’s people have lifted my spirits

I was a stranger and you welcomed me’ – Mt 25:35. This is a line from Scripture that has become very meaningful in my personal life since I came in 2015 to minister in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. I am from Nigeria, educated and ordained for the Diocese of...
METAIRIE, LA
icr.org

Belief Systems Drive Global Events

For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever. (1 John 2:16-17)
RELIGION
North Dallas Gazette

Learn from God’s Creation

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – is eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse”. (Romans 1:19-20). Have you ever had someone say, “I don’t see any evidence of God?...
RELIGION
pinecountynews.com

Feeling thankful for God’s gifts

I’ve been trying to wrap my arms around the American holiday of Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for: our nation’s freedoms, a free enterprise system, law and order, advanced medical care, and the list goes on and on. We are privileged to be living on the Earth...
RELIGION
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

God's involvement in wife's portrait no coincidence

This week, I am going to forego any discussion of politics and share a personal experience with you. It involves art, Ray Charles, the Righteous Brothers, a refrigerator magnet and me. I have just finished a portrait of my beloved wife, Jane, who passed away in December. It will hang...
BRUNSWICK, GA

