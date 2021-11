On Nov. 10, I attended a public forum held to give local agencies and citizens the opportunity to address Charlotte County’s state legislative representatives. I appreciated the opportunity to learn about the budgetary priorities of our local officials, as well as to hear the viewpoints of local citizens. However, I was disappointed to discover that one of our elected officials, Senator Ben Albritton, apparently has never learned that publicly embarrassing one of the citizens he has been elected to represent, whether that person agrees with the senator or not, is utterly unacceptable behavior from a public official.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO