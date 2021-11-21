LETTER: Some concerns about the future of America

It's rare that I give advice to the Democrats, but its rarer still that they listen so here goes. After showing how close Democrats came to losing deep-blue state New Jersey and losing Virginia, Democrats in Congress must be looking back over their shoulder on the Build Back Better spending vote. Democrats right now have gone from calling first responders, teachers, and healthcare professionals "heroic" to calling for their termination if they don’t follow their edicts. The science goes out the window when you realize the probability of getting the virus is around 2% and if vaccinated the risk of a serious illness is under 1%. Probabilistically, that is close to zero.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO