LETTER: Some concerns about the future of America

yoursun.com
 3 days ago

I am concerned about our country. Just a few observations which are solely my personal opinion:. The teaching of...

www.yoursun.com

Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Not all Democrats hate America

While I agree you are entitled to your opinion, you are not entitled to create your own facts. I never said half the people or all Democrats are not worthy to fly the flag. Senator Joe Manchin is an example of a fine Christian man who is a Democrat but opposes many of the views of the hard left. Kirsten Sinema and Manchin have been personally attacked just because they have different viewpoints.
Lowell Sun

Letter: America has become an oligarchy

Throughout history the question of how an authoritarian government could come to power was often asked. How could a political philosophy of extreme restrictive ideals and hatred toward a particular portion of the population rule over an enlightened society? The straightforward answer is when a group of individuals take control of a political narrative, the means and type of information communicated to, or blocked from the general population, they become authoritarian. Even today, an individual need not look too hard to see change within a political system, because the authoritarians of today are the once-trusted individuals who control the channels of information. Unfortunately, many now run essential segments of the federal government.
Westerly Sun

Letter: America is indeed on fire these days in many ways

Your article “America on Fire” (Oct. 28, Nation & World) does not mention climate change once despite the obvious implication. No, we’re talking May 28 George Floyd injustice in Minneapolis that comparatively was only some kids playing with matches compared to the Jan. 6 Trump insurrectionists who played their real-life version of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.”
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: A salute to our veterans and a shared concern about ideology

I would like to salute my fellow veterans who have given so much in defense of the freedoms we enjoy as a unique nation in the world. However, many Americans are concerned about the growing crisis in our nation, our society and our institutions. Over the past 80 years, America has lost hundreds of thousands of lives and spent trillions of dollars of our national treasure fighting against totalitarian governments. We now seem to be on a path to allow the same divisive ideology to find a home inside our nation.
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Some rare advice for Democrats

It's rare that I give advice to the Democrats, but its rarer still that they listen so here goes. After showing how close Democrats came to losing deep-blue state New Jersey and losing Virginia, Democrats in Congress must be looking back over their shoulder on the Build Back Better spending vote. Democrats right now have gone from calling first responders, teachers, and healthcare professionals "heroic" to calling for their termination if they don’t follow their edicts. The science goes out the window when you realize the probability of getting the virus is around 2% and if vaccinated the risk of a serious illness is under 1%. Probabilistically, that is close to zero.
dwell.com

Editor’s Letter: Livable America

What makes some places more “livable” than others? The question has a new importance as many Americans, unmoored from the office, decamp for Phoenix, Boulder, or other spots that frequently rank near the top on lists of U.S. cities with the highest quality of life.
yoursun.com

LETTER:Some wars necessary, but others were not

If you were around in 1966, you must remember a song by Edwin Starr titled, “War”. What is it good for? Absolutely nothing. Let us take a brief look at America’s wars, and judge, at least hypothetically, their necessity. Revolutionary War and the War of 1812: Absolutely necessary. Taxation without...
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Thanks and admiration for America’s veterans

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. As Veterans Day approaches, I’m reminded of a conversation with my friend and former mail carrier, Rodney Noyes, a Navy veteran who served during World War II aboard the USS Franklin, the most damaged ship ever to make it back to her berth under her own power.
Longview Daily News

Letter: Legislation proves that America cares

Amidst the world pandemic that has exacerbated hunger, disease and poverty there is hope: a bipartisan bill in Congress to battle global malnutrition. Thanks to Washington Reps. Jamie Herrera Beutler, Derek Kilmer, Marilyn Strickland and Kim Schrier for cosponsoring this life-saving bill that will better use money already allotted to help save lives. Take the time to thank them and ask Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to cosponsor the partner bill in the Senate. This legislation once again shows America cares.
yoursun.com

LETTER: Some sources are just not reliable

I think it is great when people write letters to the editor. It is even better when they include a source(s) for the fact(s) they are writing about. It would be wonderful if they would check their sources before using them. For example, I looked up a source at MediaBiasFactCheck.com...
The Newport Daily News

OPINION/LETTER: What has happened to America?

What the heck is happening to America? Always a cantankerous bunch, many Americans seem to have abandoned arguments for nasty rhetoric and supplanted facts with beliefs. Lord help us if this continues. Here are a couple of things to consider:. 1. Our nation's framers were plenty smart but they weren’t...
yoursun.com

LETTER: Government not in control of high prices

What is wrong with our society? Let's try a little critical thinking for a change. People ask me what is wrong with Biden and the Democrats to let gas prices, food, cars, houses, rent and everything to increase. Why doesn't the government stop businesses from raising prices?. Well aren't you...
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
Lancaster Online

Disagrees with letter about Biden (letter)

This is in regard to the Nov. 5 letter “Summing up the Biden administration.”. The writer seems to think that former President Donald Trump was for America first, and President Joe Biden puts communist China and the Mexican drug cartels first, and America last. First, let me say that I...
yoursun.com

LETTER: Thiessen's climate change article was baloney

Marc Thiessen’s latest “climate change” piece is just another of his unwarranted attacks on President Biden than any legitimate opinion on climate change. Thiessen implies that Biden said that climate change threatens human existence. No, he said it was “an existential threat to human existence as we know it”. As we know it means the negative effects will drastically change world civilizations and cause immense financial downturns, loss of property and, yes, loss of lives. It doesn’t mean humans will cease to exist.
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
