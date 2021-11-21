ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LETTER: Maybe we don't need political parties

 3 days ago

A couple days ago I was at a home improvement center. I was waiting for an item to be completed and I heard a very vocal attendant at the store claim that he would, if he could, deport the...

Sinema: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party"

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) addressed criticism of her negotiating tactics, saying she had been elected to "be a workhorse not a show horse," during a wide-ranging interview with local station, ABC15. Why it matters: Sinema, who rarely gives interviews, has faced criticism from some Democrats for not being more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Letter: We need to pray for our nation

An old song said, “If we ever needed the Lord before, we sure do need him now!” Most Christians will readily echo the feeling of those lyrics. But what is our call from God amidst all this confusion, hatred, anger, dismay and trouble? God moves on behalf of our needs when we call on him (Jeremiah 33:3). God also instructs us to pray for our leaders (1 Timothy 1:1, 2). Much guilt will follow God’s people to the judgment seat of Christ if we fail to stand in our place and intercede for the people of our time.
RELIGION
Letter: Republicans don’t mind debt that they accumulate

Washington Republicans had no problem with the $7.8 trillion increase in the federal debt under the previous administration. We were told that President Donald Trump’s tax cuts (a gift for the wealthy) would pay for themselves. That was a lie. But now Republicans are up in arms about the $1.85 trillion (over 10 years) proposed by Democrats to give much needed relief to the bottom 80%.
INCOME TAX
Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Letter: Why do we need police when so many Americans have their own guns?

America is sinking into the mire! Here are three examples:. 1. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 when he attended a protest carrying a high powered rifle. He ended up killing two. His excuse was “I was attacked.” Is it now OK for an immature 17-year-old to “police” a potential protest and take the law into his own hands?
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Letter to the editor: We need better GOP officials

Enough is enough! It is time for the Republican Party to start electing people who actually care about this country! This is getting tiresome that only a small percentage of them care enough to vote on a bill that will benefit all Americans. Thank you to the ones who care...
U.S. POLITICS
LETTER: We have messed up our holiday observances

June Teenth is a Texas-owned observance, the only state. Rightfully, it should be Emancipation Day, then moved to Feb. 12, Lincoln's birthday. That's lost in Washington's birthday, Feb. 22, now Presidents' Day (All Presidents' Day)?. Minorities have MLK, and Kwanza (a manufactured holiday). Now, Thanksgiving is threatened as Indiginous Peoples'...
POLITICS
LETTER: Letter contained many untruths about election

There were so many untruths in the Nov. 20 letter in the Daily Sun titled, "Poll: Many think there was election fraud," it's hard to know where first to respond. But let's try. The writer claimed that in Arizona in 2020, some 5,000 people voted in multiple counties. This is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LETTER: Letter writer was the one full of hate

After reading a letter to the editor in today's (Nov. 22), Daily Sun I wondered if the writer actually bothered to look at herself in the mirror. She accused the Republican Party of being the "haters." Am I confused as the who Cory Booker is, an advocate for Defund the...
POLITICS
LETTER: We need more people like Jim Hageman

The Charlotte County community lost a wonderful person recently in the passing of James “Jim” L. Hageman. There is a saying “What you do, defines who you are” which certainly does speak well about Jim. Hageman was involved in so many persons’ lives and in so many activities. Jim gave...
POLITICS
LETTER: Too much hate and prejudice in our nation

While marching in the Veterans Day parade with the Charlotte County Democrats, one of our veterans went to give a flag to another veteran watching, and what he got in return was, “you know we hate you.” That was inexcusable and unacceptable behavior, but that is what the other party represents, hate.
SOCIETY
LETTER: Democrats want control of your entire life

What has Biden supposedly achieved in the past 10 months? If he and Kamala where a TV program they would have been canceled by now, considering how low his numbers are, and Kamala’s even lower. Obviously Americans are not happy with him or his policies. Looks like they are exploring...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

