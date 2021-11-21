LETTER: Maybe we don't need political parties

An old song said, “If we ever needed the Lord before, we sure do need him now!” Most Christians will readily echo the feeling of those lyrics. But what is our call from God amidst all this confusion, hatred, anger, dismay and trouble? God moves on behalf of our needs when we call on him (Jeremiah 33:3). God also instructs us to pray for our leaders (1 Timothy 1:1, 2). Much guilt will follow God’s people to the judgment seat of Christ if we fail to stand in our place and intercede for the people of our time.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO