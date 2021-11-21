ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Phantom Of The Opera

skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Lloyd Webbers The Phantom of the Opera returns to its home, Her Majestys Theatre London, now open. Experience the thrill of the Wes... This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera...

www.skiddle.com

phillyfunguide.com

A Celebration of Opera!

On the Kimmel Cultural Campus: 300 S. Broad Street. Since AVA’s last live performance in February 2020, we felt the most appropriate way to kick off our new season with a concert of exciting opera moments!. This concert will feature Act III of Verdi’s Rigoletto, Act II of Puccini’s La...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Richmond.com

Locally produced opera debuts

The Richmond-based ensemble RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre are producing an original opera, “Julie, Monster: A Queer Baroque Opera,” which will debut on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at Firehouse Theatre. The opera also will be shown online on Dec. 4 and the weekend of Dec. 11-12. Tickets are $30....
RICHMOND, VA
argonautnews.com

Opera’s Back

Verdi Chorus salutes return to live music with dynamic concert. The Verdi Chorus celebrates a return to live performance not with their usual themed program, but with a collection of music that founding artistic director Anne Marie Ketchum really loves — pieces that she wanted to work on and some having to do with what everyone has been through since the chorus last performed live.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Killian Donnelly
operawire.com

Bampton Classical Opera Announces 2022 Opera Production

Bampton Classical Opera has announced that it will present Haydn’s “Il mondo della luna” as its 2022 production. This will be the third of Haydn’s operas that the company will be presenting. It will be sung in a new English translation by Gilly French with Jeremy Gray directing. Thomas Blunt will conduct the cast, which will be announced at a future date.
operawire.com

Victorian Opera Announces 2022 Season

The Victorian Opera in Australia has announced its 2022 season featuring eight productions, including three Australian operas. “This is the season of a 21st-century opera company, celebrating what is new and diverse in the context of masterpieces from the canon,” said Artistic Director Richard Mills. The season opens with the...
transylvaniatimes.com

'Opera Scenes Showcase' Planned

The Brevard College Opera Scenes Showcase will take place on Wednesday, Dec.1, at 7:30 p.m., in the Ingram Auditorium located in Dunham Music Hall. The program will include scenes from "The Judgement of Paris" by John Eccles, an early Baroque version of the famous competition between three highly opinionated goddesses to win Paris' golden apple.
BREVARD, NC
theoperaqueen.com

The Opera Queen

Baroque music might be the classical form that comes with greatest number of clichés. It’s arch, it’s formal, its structure erases any notion or expression of emotion; it’s repetitive, it’s fussy; once you’re heard a bit, you’ve heard it all – these are the bit of baggage I carried myself whenever I would sit down at the piano and play the works of Bach, Telemann, and Handel. I knew the notes well enough, and I didn’t care; I understood the repetitions, but they were dull. Along with grey hair and wrinkles, adulthood brings maturity (one hopes), patience (sometimes), and a deeper appreciation of form and content, and the connections therein. So arrives a greater energy put toward understanding the myriad of emotional expression wrought by artful engineering; through time da capo comes to mean something more than the snazzy hat from youth now gathering dust in the hall closet. Those olives that were once so acrid are now heavenly; those anchovies once so bossy on the palate now meltingly luscious – those repetitions once so dull are now so… real, so immediate, so achingly, recognizably human – messy, even, just the way humanity, and all manner of human relating, happens to be.
The Guardian

Opera Production Coordinator

Salary range: £27,164-£31,433 per annum inclusive of London Allowance. The Royal Academy of Music is a stimulating and friendly environment with a diverse mix of students and staff from over 50 countries. Based in central London adjacent to Regent’s Park, we have been training musicians to the highest professional standards since our foundation in 1822. Many of the world’s leading musicians and performers studied with us and we are firmly focussed on developing tomorrow’s musical leaders in a number of disciplines including classical, opera, jazz and musical theatre.
swiowanewssource.com

Breakdancing opera singer makes Met Opera debut this week

Jakub Józef Orliński will make his debut at the Metropolitan Opera on November 23, in the new opera "Eurydice" by young composer Matthew Aucoin. But his talents don't end with singing, he is also an accomplished breakdancer. (22 Nov) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
wwnytv.com

Met Opera on the Big Screen - Eurydice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Rising American composer Matthew Aucoin brings a captivating new take on the story, with a libretto by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play. The opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, leading Aucoin’s evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter ego.
WATERTOWN, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
