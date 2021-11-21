Nova all that glitters isn’t gold ✨

REGULAR SHOWTIMES • Friday & Saturday at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m. •. Admission: $6 for Adults; $5 for Children 12 & Under; & FREE for Children 3 & Under. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” tells the animated story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking digitally-connected and completely faulty B*Bot device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which the boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.
