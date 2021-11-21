The Sunday Open Age Skate Session

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society has now acquired five Garth Williams illustrations from the “Little House” books. Board members say they are optimistic about being able to get all the illustrations they want because of the great financial support they’ve gotten. The society purchased two illustrations from “The Little House on the Prairie” in the first auction. On Oct. 22, it purchased three illustrations from “Farmer Boy.” Board members are now looking forward to more auctions offering even more of the famed drawings that illustrate Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books about pioneer life. They are especially looking forward to acquiring illustrations from all the books set in De Smet. Cheryl Palmlund, society manager, said the goal is to get at least one illustration from each of Wilder’s books. So far, they are on track to do just that. “We have had amazing support,” Palmlund said about the society’s campaign to raise $30,000 to purchase illustrations. “The Laura fans have really stepped forward.” The auction of Williams’s estate is being handled by Heritage Auctions in New York City.

DE SMET, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO