The Sunday Open Age Skate Session

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking for a little winter fun, ice skating is set to open at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum once again this year. The rink opens Thursday, Nov. 11, just in time for some holiday fun as families gather to spend Thanksgiving together. Tickets to skate...
It’s that time of year again! Skaters can once again enjoy an afternoon skating with the backdrop of the New York City skyline. Newport Skates, located at 95 River Drive, is the only outdoor ice skating rink in Jersey City and is officially opening for the 2021-2022 season on Saturday, November 13th — weather permitting (if not too warm).
WHITE MARSH, MD—The outdoor skating rink at THE AVENUE at White Marsh is ready to open for the season. The skating rink officially opens on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Reservations are required and may be made up to two weeks in advance. Tickets include 1 hour and 20 minutes of skating. Skating rink hours are as follows: Friday: Noon – …
The year’s outdoor ice skating season has officially kicked off in Prospect Park, opening the LeFrak Center rink for 90-minute sessions each day of the week, the Prospect Park Alliance announced Tuesday. The 2021 outdoor ice skating season, run by LeFrak operator Upsilon Ventures, brings open skating sessions, skating lessons,...
Skate, Gather & Celebrate at The Pond this winter! Bring your skates (or rent a pair at The Skate Shack) and hit the ice on Northern Colorado’s Largest outdoor rink. If “The Pond” is full, don’t fret! Sign up to receive a text notification when the rink is ready for more skaters! (Reservations and skating are first come first serve)
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies has brought back outdoor ice skating in a Winter Wonderland. The rink is 3,200 square feet and is right where the resort’s wave pool is. It will be open to resort guests and the public. The rink will be open from 10...
Ice Skating at Discovery Green opens today 11/12/21. Tickets are $15 admission (plus tax), skate rental included. Cheap Skate Mondays: $8 (plus tax), skate rental included. All skaters must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue. (Skating guests under the age of 12 may have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person will be asked to stay in a public viewing area while the minor skates.)
I received exciting news today. The Twin Falls Downtown Commons ice skating rink will open on Sunday, December 5. It's time Magic Valley to knock the dust off those ice skates and make plans to attend the opening of the downtown ice rink on December 5. I reached out to the city of Twin Falls Monday morning and asked when preparations were expected to begin.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ downtown ice skating rink will open for the season next week. Brenton Skating Plaza opens on Friday, November 19. The rink will remain open through March 2022. Brenton’s opening night will feature a visit from Santa, holiday tree lighting and chainsaw ice carver. Skaters should plan on reserving a […]
A popular winter attraction in Bettendorf is getting ready to open for the holiday season after a year of being closed. Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will kick off its 2021-2022 season Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street. Opening ceremonies, including a tree lighting...
The Sunday River resort will open for the first skiers of the season tomorrow. The resort will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the 2021-22 season. Due to the colder temperatures throughout Maine over the past few days, the Sunday River snowmakers have been able to prepare the trails, which will be open season passholders, Ikon passholders and ticket pack holders tomorrow.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news! Skate in the Park is back for the winter season in Colorado Springs. Downtown Colorado Springs, along with the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department, announced the popular attraction’s return. This year it’s in a new location on the north side of the park.
