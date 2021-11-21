ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Evening Weather Forecast 11-20-21

By Grace Thornton
mypanhandle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend will end nicely, with highs in the low to mid-70s Sunday. Early Monday the region will experience a...

www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Clear Skies
Post-Bulletin

Mild start to the day before a cold front arrives

A cold front will make its way across the region today but before it does temperatures will be mild, in the mid to upper 40s early on. Expect plenty of cloud cover but the day should be dry. The wind will start from the south at 10-15mph but turn to the northwest behind the front to bring colder air tonight with temperatures falling into the teens with a gradual clearing sky. Thanksgiving is looking sunny and cold with highs stuck in the low to mid-20s with a persistent NW wind at 10-15mph. Temperatures will climb back into the 30s for Black Friday and the weekend with relatively quiet weather for travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy Wednesday & a warming trend ahead

Be prepared for gusty north winds as you're getting ready to head out the door Wednesday morning. The gusty winds will bring the biggest impact to travelers on this busiest travel day of the year. The issues will be potential for trees or debris being blown into roadways, and some impacts to high profile vehicles from the strong winds this morning. The gusty downslope winds have kept temperatures a bit warmer in our lower elevations this morning, but have prompted mountain areas to become cooler than 24 hours ago. The strong winds are also helping to limit any fog from developing across most of our region early today, which is good news if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel today. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the eastern Pacific and will drive around to above average temperatures through the next several days and will be keeping us dry through your upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. We have mostly clear skies across our region to start your day and we'll stay mostly sunny through this afternoon. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, with gusts in the 20 to 35mph range early today. Winds will slowly diminish as we head towards this evening. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, low 50's to low 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
ENVIRONMENT
yourcentralvalley.com

Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Patchy dense fog is in the forecast again tonight and tomorrow morning. It will also be chilly tonight, and much of the Valley will drop to the 30s. Tomorrow will be cooler than today. Highs will reach the upper 50s, and we’ll get some afternoon sunshine after the morning fog.
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Forecasting First Flurries of Season After Thanksgiving in Maryland

The weather cooperates for pre-Thanksgiving travels, but we're forecasting flurries for the trip home next week. Travelers will enjoy sunny skies and cool temperatures Wednesday. Thanksgiving is stuffed with more sun and ends up milder with highs nearing 60. The next weather-maker moves in Friday. This brings the Baltimore area...
MARYLAND STATE
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/24/21

It's the busiest day of travel for the 2021 holidays, and thankfully, weather is not likely to produce delays. We're in for a warming trend over the next 24-36 hours across northwest Florida that will make for a more comfortable Thanksgiving Day, but a couple showers may form. Check out the latest details from Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy, here!
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 11-24-21

Local weather report for Wednesday, November 24. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 49° to a high of 64°. Sunrise is 6:22 AM and Sunset 4:47 PM . Sunny. There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
ncwlife.com

Weather 11-24-21

A shallow ridge of high pressure will be over the region today leading to a generally pleasant but chilly day. A large area of moisture will inundate the Pacific Northwest on Thursday leading to a good chance for rain right through Saturday. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
WSAV News 3

Preparing your house for cold weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As temperatures are dropping across the Lowcountry, officials say making sure you are checking your air filters and keeping the temperature down on your thermostat can save you money. With homeowners starting up their heaters again and families draw closer for the holiday season, officials with Holy City Heating and […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy