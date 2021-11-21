The Snowman

More than 50 years later, any Beatles fan knows how the iconic band ended. However, how it reached that end is now shown in greater detail than ever before. During the 1969 recording sessions for what would be the quartet's final studio album, “Let It Be,” filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg was given extensive access to the group's creative process. It was marked by considerable discord – encompassing George Harrison's departure, which turned out to be temporary at the time, after Ringo Starr quit and returned previously – as the musicians tried to come up with new songs that also would fuel their first live concert in more than two years, a legendary London rooftop performance.
Comments / 0