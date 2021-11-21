The Snowman

At 76, Rod Stewart isn't about to let go of his rapscallion ways - at least not in song. But as he cries The Tears of Hercules on his 31st studio album, and first set of new material in three years, Stewart is both rascal and rhapsodist, taking in across its 12 songs the full measure of a life that ranges from a schoolboy doing time with "Maggie May" to a senior who's comfortably moving to the rhythm of his rock 'n' roll heart.

