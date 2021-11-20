Princeton receives federal grants for new equipment

PRINCETON — Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be funding new emergency medical equipment and new public works equipment for the City of Princeton, USDA officials announced Friday.

USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small said Friday that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities. It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.

In West Virginia, seven community facilities will receive a total of $2.19 million in loan and grant funding.

The City of Princeton is receiving two grants:

• The first grant is for $22,300. This Rural Development investment was used to purchase one new X series manual monitor/defibrillator and five automated external defibrillators (AED) with covers and related accessories. The project was necessary to improve the essential services of the City’s emergency medical response team and these items will benefit the City’s 6,432 residents.

• The city’s second grant is for $42,500. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase a new excavator unit for the city of Princeton’s public works department. This equipment will allow the city to continue to adequately maintain streets and underground infrastructure. The City of Princeton’s public works department is responsible for maintaining over three square miles of streets, sidewalks, and underground lines and pipes. The city’s current excavator is almost 20 years old and requires frequent maintenance just to keep it in operating condition.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering on its promise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild our economy,” Torres Small said. “Rural Americans need emergency response, hospitals and medical facilities, and USDA’s loans and grants invest in critical infrastructure to make that possible. USDA Rural Development puts rural people at the forefront of investment and opportunity to help us all build back better, stronger, and more resilient.”

“This Rural Development funding supports multiple projects that benefit critical infrastructure in rural West Virginia,” West Virginia Acting State Director Alan L. Harris said. “From emergency response and maintenance vehicles to vital video conferencing equipment and essential hospital renovations, this key funding is improving the quality of life for residents in rural communities.”

