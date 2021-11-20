ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Six professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60062 during Q3

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60062 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Cook News

23 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60706 during December

23 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60706 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
CONSTRUCTION
North Cook News

Top 100 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in ZIP Code 60007

Here are the top 100 largest PPP loans provided in 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60007, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Idfpr#Pbg Financial Services#Pllcpublic#Stephanie
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
KATC News

LUS reminds customers of utility bill scam calls

Lafayette Utilities System is again warning customers about scam calls being made threatening to disconnect electric or water service unless a delinquent bill is paid. The imposters request immediate payment over the phone or say to call an 800 number for payment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
North Cook News

What patent granted in Rolling Meadows in March took the longest?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in March in Rolling Meadows was 302 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by RTC Industries, Inc. for a product securement and management system. It was filed on May 18, 2020 before being approved on Mar. 16.
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
rockfordsun.com

Nine professional licenses set to lapse in ZIP Code 61065 during December

Nine professional licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61065 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions influencing business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy