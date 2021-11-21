Colt Border Patrol Double-Action Revolver and Its Reissue

The CZ-USA Model 557 bolt-action rifle has many well-designed features, is well-made, and retails for less than $660. When I first joined Shooting Times as assistant editor 29.5 years ago, my personal limit for the price of a used gun was $350. In other words, I thought I could afford just about any used gun I found that “tripped my trigger” as long as it was $350 or less. Most of the new guns I fancied at that time were in the neighborhood of $800, so I had to be awfully choosy about which of them I could buy. Since then, all the major riflemakers have created lines of economy-grade new rifles with MSRPs ranging from about $600 to almost $800. With inflation, based on what one online calculator determined, my 1992 $350 limit is now equal to $661.08, so theoretically, I should be able to...

